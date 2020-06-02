Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
Lockdown regulations declared invalid and unconstitutional by high court
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)
Today at 20:25
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
''As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case'
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Latest Local
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don't die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It's OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?

2 June 2020 7:08 PM
by
Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3.

All domestic workers have from Monday been allowed to return to work, under Alert level 3.

Cleaning agency SweepSouth, which connects customers with domestic workers, said it was going to resume operations.

Customers - as well as cleaners - must confirm that heir households are Covid-19 symptom-free before the cleaners will be allowed back.

The Money Show asked her whether the site is picking up.

From what we're seeing - yesterday we had about 60 per cent of our pre-Covid daily booking volumes...and I think on the other side we polled all of the Sweepstars on our platform ...96 per cent said they really want to get back to work.

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth

The Money Show also asked her about safety measures for cleaners and clients.

The three key things...wearing a mask, social distancing and making sure that you keep hand hygine - using disinfectants if you do not have access to water.

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth

SweepSouth domestic workers must pass an educational course on sanitisation and Covid and understanding how not to pass it on.

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth

We've asked people to provide private transport if they can for the cleaners or have people come in a bit later or leave earlier to avoid times when public transport is likely to be packed.

Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?


