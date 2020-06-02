Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?
All domestic workers have from Monday been allowed to return to work, under Alert level 3.
Cleaning agency SweepSouth, which connects customers with domestic workers, said it was going to resume operations.
Customers - as well as cleaners - must confirm that heir households are Covid-19 symptom-free before the cleaners will be allowed back.
The Money Show asked her whether the site is picking up.
From what we're seeing - yesterday we had about 60 per cent of our pre-Covid daily booking volumes...and I think on the other side we polled all of the Sweepstars on our platform ...96 per cent said they really want to get back to work.Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth
The Money Show also asked her about safety measures for cleaners and clients.
The three key things...wearing a mask, social distancing and making sure that you keep hand hygine - using disinfectants if you do not have access to water.Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth
SweepSouth domestic workers must pass an educational course on sanitisation and Covid and understanding how not to pass it on.Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth
We've asked people to provide private transport if they can for the cleaners or have people come in a bit later or leave earlier to avoid times when public transport is likely to be packed.Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?
