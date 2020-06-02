What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises?





Yoco, distributor of point-of-sale devices to merchants, has launched the Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor - a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource.

It is available at www.yoco.com.

Small businesses have had to pay operating expenses and salaries through the lockdown, in spite of being forced to close or deal with sharply lower sales.

The index would track the recovery of small businesses in South Africa through and after the lockdown.

We've seen a fairly non-linear slow burn of recovery over the last six to seven weeks... we saw the lowest level in the second week of April - we were 92 per cent down across our entire base of small business owners. Matt Brownell, head of Brand & Communications - Yoco

At Level four the numbers started improving week to week - actually as of last Friday we were halfway to recovery... there were actually four provinces that had passed the halfway mark. Matt Brownell, head of Brand & Communications - Yoco

Yesterday the numbers jumped to 66 per cent...we're taking it with a pinch of salt, it was a day where people were loading baskets across the country... Matt Brownell, head of Brand & Communications - Yoco

