'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Petronel Baard
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Petronel Baard
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Low, investigative journalist
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Haaniya Carelse - Grade 10 Wynberg Girls High
Today at 16:10
Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Catherine Egbe - Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55 Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55. 2 June 2020 1:46 PM
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19. 2 June 2020 1:41 PM
UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19 United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application. 2 June 2020 1:35 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed

2 June 2020 11:12 AM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Community Chest Western Cape

Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita, about how the City of Cape Town has missed a deadline to rehouse them, and how two people in their group have since tested positive for Covid-19.

In the meantime they are all staying in the Community Chest building, relying on the organisation's generosity and help. Their CEO, Lorenzo Davids talks about the suffering he sees there every day.

The City had promised the Culemborg site would be ready to house Cape Town's homeless community by 1 June. However, those in need of this shelter are not in the venue as yet.

They are not yet there and I am not a happy man this morning

Lorenzo Davids, CEP - Community Chest

What went wrong?

We have no idea. There is no feedback or updates on the site that was supposed to be done on 31 May.

Lorenzo Davids, CEP - Community Chest

He says the group was dumped next to the Culemborg site eight days before it was supposed to open.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health spoke to Refilwe Moloto on 22 May and said that the group had opted to go back to the streets.

RELATED: City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets'

There is something monstrously cruel about dumping people under a bridge where they can see the construction of a new home for them and not talking about them going in.

Lorenzo Davids, CEP - Community Chest

Davids explains how Community Chest offered the group of around 170 people their offices as a place to stay.

They have been there now...and they have been amazing. They've looked after the building, they've cleaned it, they've kept it going, fed people.

Lorenzo Davids, CEP - Community Chest

What next?

The City has to engage with us. They must stop playing this game that they are lord of people's lives. Individuals have agency and, in fact, we have a culture of human rights in this country that we should be advancing.

Lorenzo Davids, CEP - Community Chest

The fact that homeless people are always treated as if they have no voice, no rights, no access to an engagement with the City that is professional and dignified is so disappointing.

Lorenzo Davids, CEP - Community Chest

Mesquita says the Cty has not done what it promised regarding the Culemborg site.

The promise has not been kept.

Carlos Mesquita, Member - Homeless Action Committee

He says the City reduced the number of people who would access the Culemborg site to 96, and even these 96 have not yet been able to move in there.

The only communication has been the handing over of a list of names to the City's Street People Forum of those needing to go into the site.

Since then not a word from them.

Carlos Mesquita, Member - Homeless Action Committee

Rumours as to why there is a hold-up abound but Mesquita says he would rather stick to the facts.

Mesquita questions Badroodien's claim that people chose to leave.

With regards to our group that is totally incorrect.

Carlos Mesquita, Member - Homeless Action Committee

He says the group has asked their attorneys to review the court order and issue the City with a letter of demand that Culmeborg be opened.

They are now in breach of a court order that says these people must go to Culemborg.

Carlos Mesquita, Member - Homeless Action Committee

Listen to the interview below:


coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

2 June 2020 1:46 PM

Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55.

Read More

bread-rolls-bakeryjpeg

Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread

2 June 2020 1:41 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19.

Read More

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19

2 June 2020 1:35 PM

United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application.

Read More

Zweli Mkhize

'Western Cape must show seemingly out-of-control numbers can be reined in'

2 June 2020 12:46 PM

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is touring the Western Cape, South Africa's Covid-19 epicentre.

Read More

greenmarket-square-in-cape-town-1876jpg

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years

2 June 2020 11:30 AM

The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.

Read More

Plant-based food for vegan or vegetarian diet

Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19?

2 June 2020 11:09 AM

Dietician Omy Naidoo talks to Aubrey Masango about what foods we should be eating to boost our immune systems.

Read More

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening

2 June 2020 9:58 AM

Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented research on provinces' school readiness to reopen.

Read More

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections

1 June 2020 2:16 PM

The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday.

Read More

Mask school student learner covid-19 coronavirus reopening reopen

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

1 June 2020 2:12 PM

It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.

Read More

Angie Motshekga

It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga

1 June 2020 1:14 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.

Read More

