Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19?





We all know how important a healthy, balanced diet is in maintaining overall wellness and good health.

But in light of the global coronavirus pandemic is there anything we should be eating that will offer us protection against the virus and just how effective are certain foods when it comes to 'boosting' our immune systems?

CapeTalk's Aubrey Masango speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo to find out if it's really possible to boost our immune systems by eating in a specific way.

There's insufficient evidence to say there's a single food or single nurtrient that's going to boost your system. Omy Naidoo, Registered Dietician - Newtrician Wellness

Vitamins and minerals play a vital role in your body's natural immune response, but if you're not giving your body you can't expect that immune response to be significant enough to beat an infection. Omy Naidoo, Registered Dietician - Newtrician Wellness

Naidoo says while diet can't provide a cure to illness, it can be used as an adjunct to medicine.

Diet is just to give it an extra boost. Omy Naidoo, Registered Dietician - Newtrician Wellness

So what type of foods can assist in boosting our immune response?

A diet high in Vitamin B, C and E and zinc...something as simple as fruit and veg. Omy Naidoo, Registered Dietician - Newtrician Wellness

Think of the rainbow and try and incorporate as many colours of the rainbow on to your plate. Omy Naidoo, Registered Dietician - Newtrician Wellness

