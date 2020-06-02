[LISTEN] What Monday's booze queues say about SA's drinking problem

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Petronel Baard
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Petronel Baard
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marcus Low, investigative journalist
Today at 15:40
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Telita Snyckers
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Haaniya Carelse - Grade 10 Wynberg Girls High
Today at 16:10
Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Catherine Egbe - Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55 Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55. 2 June 2020 1:46 PM
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19. 2 June 2020 1:41 PM
UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19 United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application. 2 June 2020 1:35 PM
View all Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means Only very serious wrongdoing will get one declared a “delinquent director for life”, says Advocate Fay Mukaddam. 2 June 2020 9:15 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
View all Business
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] What Monday's booze queues say about SA's drinking problem

2 June 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
Alcoholism
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
booze
Alcoholics Anonymous
heavy drinking

On Monday, South Africans formed long queues to once again buy alcohol after more than 2 months of lockdown.

These were the scenes at liquor stores across the country on Monday when the sale of alcohol was permitted again after more than 2 months.

Since the start of lockdown, it had been illegal to buy booze and those who were missing a tipple were forced to buy contraband or simply go without.

But what do pictures like these say about South African drinking culture?

CapeTalk's Aubrey Masango posed the question to Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council.

Customers queue outside the Ultra Liquors in Wynberg, Cape Town following the relaxation of alcohol sale restrictions on 1 June 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

It shows the high level of dependency that many of our drinkers have that they needed to get out there...they couldn't wait [until Tuesday]...they really needed to be there today (Monday).

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

Many of us do drink and many of us do so responsibly, but we do have a problem.

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

According to the World Health Organisation South African consumers of alcohol are some of the heaviest drinkers in the world and an estimated 31% of the population aged 15 and older consume alcohol.

Of that 31%, 59% engage in heavy, episodic drinking...so we're not a country of moderate drinkers.

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

I don't think this is a time for the industry to be marketing extensively around 'buy our products'...

Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - South African Medical Research Council

2 June 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
Alcoholism
Alcohol
Alcohol ban
booze
Alcoholics Anonymous
heavy drinking

Recommended

More from Local

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

2 June 2020 1:46 PM

Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bread-rolls-bakeryjpeg

Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread

2 June 2020 1:41 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19

2 June 2020 1:35 PM

United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize

'Western Cape must show seemingly out-of-control numbers can be reined in'

2 June 2020 12:46 PM

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is touring the Western Cape, South Africa's Covid-19 epicentre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130819Manenbergpolice1.jpg

Return of neighbourhood watches offers relief to under-resourced WC cops - Fritz

2 June 2020 12:45 PM

Neighbourhood watches and Community Police Forums (CPF) have been given the go-ahead to operate during level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed

2 June 2020 11:12 AM

Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plant-based food for vegan or vegetarian diet

Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19?

2 June 2020 11:09 AM

Dietician Omy Naidoo talks to Aubrey Masango about what foods we should be eating to boost our immune systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening

2 June 2020 9:58 AM

Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented research on provinces' school readiness to reopen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers

1 June 2020 6:28 PM

Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready

1 June 2020 4:03 PM

A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Labour Dept concerned that only 55% of businesses are COVID-19 compliant

2 June 2020 2:16 PM

Trauma cases almost double 24 hours after alcohol ban lifted - Bara Hospital

2 June 2020 1:55 PM

KZN gets additional R1.5bn from national govt to fight COVID-19

2 June 2020 12:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA