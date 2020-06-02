Return of neighbourhood watches offers relief to under-resourced WC cops - Fritz





Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says the groups will provide some much-needed relief to the overburdened and under-resourced police service.

He believes support from these local groups will enable the police to focus more closely on gangs and organised crime in the province.

Fritz says the groups can assist police and law enforcement in dealing with issues such as school vandalism and the protection of food distribution trucks.

The groups were barred from patrolling when South Africa entered the lockdown in late March.

The MEC has welcomed the return of neighbourhood watches and CPFs as a reinforcement of community safety.

He says neighborhood watch members are registered, trained and vetted by authorities.

Organised community structures like neighbourhood watches and CPFs are important to counter the organisation of gangs. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety

We're so happy that the vacuum is filled again so that police can focus on serious gang violence. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety

Let neighbourhood watches and people locally take responsibility for their areas. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: