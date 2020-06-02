'Western Cape must show seemingly out-of-control numbers can be reined in'





Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize toured the Western Cape on Tuesday.

The province is South Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre.

Mkhize is inspecting field hospitals and isolation sites, and checking on the province’s readiness for the expected surge in infections.

The Western Cape accounts for more than 65% of South Africa's infections, despite having less than 12% of its population.

Clement Manyathela played an audio clip in which Minister Mkhize speaks about his day in the Western Cape.

I want us to make sure that the Western Cape is an example of a place where numbers looked like they were getting out of control but then were able to rein it back in. Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

Listen to the minister in the audio below.