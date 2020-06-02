'Western Cape must show seemingly out-of-control numbers can be reined in'
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize toured the Western Cape on Tuesday.
The province is South Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre.
Mkhize is inspecting field hospitals and isolation sites, and checking on the province’s readiness for the expected surge in infections.
The Western Cape accounts for more than 65% of South Africa's infections, despite having less than 12% of its population.
Clement Manyathela played an audio clip in which Minister Mkhize speaks about his day in the Western Cape.
I want us to make sure that the Western Cape is an example of a place where numbers looked like they were getting out of control but then were able to rein it back in.Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Listen to the minister in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55
Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55.Read More
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread
Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19.Read More
UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19
United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application.Read More
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years
The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.Read More
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed
Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them.Read More
Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19?
Dietician Omy Naidoo talks to Aubrey Masango about what foods we should be eating to boost our immune systems.Read More
This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening
Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented research on provinces' school readiness to reopen.Read More
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday.Read More
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.Read More
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.Read More