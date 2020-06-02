We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina
On Monday, the African National Congress (ANC) rebuked Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina following comments he made on Twitter about nationalisation of the economy.
Masina, the chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni, voiced support for EFF leader Julius Malema and his call to “let the white economy collapse”.
I fully agree with my friend on this one @Julius_S_Malema. Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy- we need to restart this economy and make sure it favors the majority. Things can’t be sane again pic.twitter.com/NNULKJX6zV— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 31, 2020
The governing party then issued a statement on Monday distancing itself from Masina's statements which "fall outside the confines of the ANC's policy position".
Masina responded to the party on Twitter, daring the ANC to fire him, in a post which has since been deleted.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has encouraged Masina and other ANC members to use the correct internal platforms to advance their views.
He says that ANC leaders have the responsibility to communicate messages that "unite the people that we lead".
The ANC doesn't have a policy on wholesale nationalisation of the economy.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
When you talk about nationalising the commanding heights of the economy - left to all sorts of interpretation - people can arrive at varying conclusions.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
We need to make sure that in whatever pronouncements we make there is a sense of policy certainty.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
We do not have a branch of the ANC called social media. We have communication protocols that outline the conduct of our cadres on social media platforms.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
