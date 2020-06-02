Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread





In just 48 hours local swimwear firm Granadilla went from selling bathing suits to bread and milk.

They're one of a number of local companies forced to diversify or shut up shop due to the impact of Covid-19.

In their first three weeks as Granadilla Eats the firm delivered more than 1,000 boxes of fruit and veg throughout Cape Town.

Business Insider's Andrew Thompson explains to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit how they did it.

They literally went from selling boardshorts and bikinis to selling and delivering the kind of vegetable boxes that are now commonplace. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

They seemed to leverage a lot of their existing infrastructure and basically just changed the product. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

I guess it's a question of, can we substitute board shorts and leverage our marketing and our social media platforms and do something that we can actually provide during this time. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

I think a lot of the emphasis is coming from business owners who just really want to do right by their employees and ensure that at least they can keep the ship afloat until such time that they can start rebuilding it. Andrew Thompson, Freelance writer - Business Insider

