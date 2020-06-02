UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19





A United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with a number of other organisations including UCT, has gone live with a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application and predictive modelling dashboard.

This digital tool designed to help South Africans selfassess their COVID-19 symptoms and also to aid government efforts to pinpoint virus hotspots.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Salome Maswime, Head of Global Surgery at UCT.

Maswime says it is a simple web application.

You can simply punch into it from your phone or laptop. Prof Salome Maswime, Head of Global Surgery - UCT

Click here to access this a self-evaluation app to help you assess your next steps if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

We all came together trying to see how we could respond to Covid-19. Prof Salome Maswime, Head of Global Surgery - UCT

It will become available to other lower and middle-income countries, but South Africa is the first country in which it has been rolled out, she explains.

She says they hope the app assists in tracking where most cases of Covid-19 are and help those areas to receive more help.

Listen to the interview below: