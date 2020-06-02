[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55
Related article: 'Western Cape must show seemingly out-of-control numbers can be reined in'
Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55.
Everyone who accesses a health facility will get screened but only those who have symptoms and fall in the following categories will be tested:
-
People already in hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.
-
Health care workers with Covid-19 symptoms.
-
People who are older than 55 with diabetes or hypertension and Covid-19 symptoms.
-
People who are younger than 55 with underlying conditions and Covid-19 symptoms.
-
People who live in a care home or an old age home with Covid-19 symptoms.
Pippa Hudson asked Dr Keith Cloete (Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health) why the approach to testing has changed.
We want to reduce mortality… our focus turns away from people least at risk… we want to preserve tests for where it makes the most difference…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department of Health
If you’re younger than 55 and you have symptoms, assume you have Covid-19… After 14 days, you’ll be fine… There’s no purpose in getting a test.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department of Health
Screening is vital…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department of Health
In other areas, you can still get tested. In the Metro, we’re at the point that we’re [only] looking at the vulnerable.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread
Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19.Read More
UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19
United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application.Read More
'Western Cape must show seemingly out-of-control numbers can be reined in'
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is touring the Western Cape, South Africa's Covid-19 epicentre.Read More
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years
The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.Read More
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed
Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them.Read More
Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19?
Dietician Omy Naidoo talks to Aubrey Masango about what foods we should be eating to boost our immune systems.Read More
This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening
Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented research on provinces' school readiness to reopen.Read More
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday.Read More
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.Read More
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.Read More