[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes
She's the best-selling Irish author who has sold over 35 million copies of her novels worldwide, including Sushi for Beginners, Watermelon, Rachel’s Holiday, and Lucy Sullivan is Getting Married.
Now Marian Keyes is releasing her latest book Grown Ups, with a virtual launch taking place via readinglist.click on Wednesday night.
She joined CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson ahead of the launch to talk about the book, authors she's currently enjoying and how she feels about the label 'chick-lit' often attached to her work.
Keyes' latest book revolves around the glamourous Casey family and the family secrets that come to be revealed at a birthday party when one of the Casey's suffers a concussion.
Keyes says family drama is something most of us can relate to:
I think we all think, 'my family is uniquely weird', but every family has stuff.Marian Keyes, author
With my own family...we are very different from each other and we're sort of thrown together a lot of the time...and you're kinda obliged to get on with these people who you mightn't choose to be friends within the normal course of life.Marian Keyes, author
Keyes is herself is an avid reader and says enjoys a huge selection of mainly female writers including JoJo Moyes and South Africa's own Angela Makholwa, author of the Comedy Women in Print (CWIP) Prize-nominated The Blessed Girl.
I read a wonderful South African book very, very recently, it's called The Blessed Girl by Angela Makholwa...I really, really loved that.Marian Keyes, author
And Keyes had some good news for fans of her novel Rachel's Holiday, revealing that she's currently working on a sequel.
I had always been a sequel-phobe...and I had written about all five of the Walsh sisters and people had often said, 'oh I'd love to know how they're doing' and I thought, I can't because I don't write sequels...Marian Keyes, author
It just never felt right to me, and then one day it did, and I thought, 'I wonder how Rachel's getting on'.Marian Keyes, author
My huge fear is of letting people down...if I feel like I can do a decent job of it, I will continue and it's going well at the moment...I'm quietly excited.Marian Keyes, author
So how does Keyes feel about the label 'chick-lit' which is so often attached to her writing?
Personally speaking, I know the worth of what I do.Marian Keyes, author
In every single situation, anything that is done by a woman is given less weight than when it's done by a man.Marian Keyes, author
Click below to listen to the full conversation with best-selling author Marian Keyes:
