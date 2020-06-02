Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again? Level 3 of lockdown started this week and business is picking up. 2 June 2020 6:39 PM
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19. 2 June 2020 1:41 PM
View all Business
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

2 June 2020 3:16 PM
by
Tags:
Johannesburg
Hospital
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
Covid 19
trauma unit

Trauma admissions at the country's largest hospital almost doubled overnight as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales.

Within 24-hours of the sale of alcohol ban being lifted in South Africa, the country's biggest hospital has reported a spike in admissions to its trauma unit.

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg saw nearly double the number of trauma cases on Monday compared to the previous day under level 4 lockdown.

The hospital's CEO Dr Nkele Lesia spoke to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.

In 24 hours we observed the number of patients in our trauma unit increased...on 31st May we only saw 66 trauma patients, but yesterday after alcohol was allowed the number almost doubled.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

The majority of the patients were actually drunk.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

We saw patients with stab wounds, gunshot wounds, and generally assault...clearly the unbanning of alcohol is going to increase the number of trauma cases.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

According to Lesia the previous few weeks have seen very few patients being admitted:

During Level 5 lockdown our trauma unit was basically empty. During Level 4 lockdown we saw some cases but they were much reduced.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

Lesia says as a facility the hospital is going to face serious challenges going forward as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales.

During these times of Covid, it is not ideal to have overcrowding, especially in the emergency department.

Dr Nkele Lesia, CEO - Chris Baragwanath Hospital

Listen to the full conversation below:


2 June 2020 3:16 PM
by
Tags:
Johannesburg
Hospital
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
Covid 19
trauma unit

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562

2 June 2020 6:52 PM

The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus covid-19 test 123rf 123rfcoronavirus 123rfcovid-19 123rflifestyle

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

2 June 2020 1:46 PM

Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bread-rolls-bakeryjpeg

Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread

2 June 2020 1:41 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

UCT collaborates with UN in app to help you self-screen for Covid-19

2 June 2020 1:35 PM

United Nations agency Unitar, in collaboration with organisations including UCT, has a new Covid-19 self-diagnostic application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize

'Western Cape must show seemingly out-of-control numbers can be reined in'

2 June 2020 12:46 PM

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is touring the Western Cape, South Africa's Covid-19 epicentre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

greenmarket-square-in-cape-town-1876jpg

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years

2 June 2020 11:30 AM

The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Foreshore City Bowl business municipality 123rflocal 123rf

'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed

2 June 2020 11:12 AM

Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plant-based food for vegan or vegetarian diet

Can what you eat help protect you against Covid 19?

2 June 2020 11:09 AM

Dietician Omy Naidoo talks to Aubrey Masango about what foods we should be eating to boost our immune systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening

2 June 2020 9:58 AM

Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented research on provinces' school readiness to reopen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask school student learner covid-19 coronavirus reopening reopen

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

1 June 2020 2:12 PM

It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in 'resentment and fear'

2 June 2020 6:56 PM

Hiker falls to his death on Table Mountain

2 June 2020 6:27 PM

'Endemic racial discrimination' exposed in US: UN rights chief

2 June 2020 5:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA