'South Africa is slipping into dictatorship' - CT smokers protest outside Parly





Dozens of smokers gathered outside the gates of Parliament in Cape Town, as part of a nationwide protest.

Smokers have been campaigning for the right to buy cigarettes since the start of the lockdown at the end of March.

A Facebook group calling for the lifting of the tobacco ban has coordinated the protest action across various cities.

Protesters are calling on the government to allow them to purchase tobacco products after nine weeks of prohibition.

"It's unconstitutional. It's my right to smoke", one protestor told EWN outside Parliament in Cape Town.

EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm was on the scene at Plein Street around midday. This is what she witnessed.

#Covid19 #CigaretteBan In Cape Town, a group of smokers have gathered at the gates of Parliament to protest against the ban on cigarette sales. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/6CGezdBAPX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2020

#COVID19 #CigaretteBan This 70-year -old who has been smoking for 50 years explains why she is at the protest today. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/sMLxkpBmS5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, protesters at Union Buildings in Pretoria were told by police to disperse by the police because protests are not permitted during the lockdown.