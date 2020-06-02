Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem

2 June 2020 5:30 PM
by
As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA.

'You're afraid of a black man in 2020' writes Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse in her powerful poem Black Lives Matter.

The piece was written in response to the police killing of George Floyd in the US who died last week after a policeman knelt on the 46-year-old's neck for almost nine minutes.

Since then the Black Lives Matter movement has galvanized protests across the globe calling out racism and police brutality.

The movement Blackout Tuesday, promoted by activists to bring about policy change has seen social media users posting black backgrounds in observance of Floyd's death.

Carelse joined John Maytham live on CapeTalk to talk about her poem, the BLM movement and its relevance in South Africa.

Even though the protests aren't happening in South Africa, there are parallels to South Africa, like how some people think racism doesn't exist in South Africa today...that's completely false.

Haaniya Carelse, Pupil - Wynberg Girls High

With the Black Lives Matter movement, it isn't the first time it has happened, it's happened so many times before and I feel like nothing has really changed.

Haaniya Carelse, Pupil - Wynberg Girls High

I'm 15, I'm a person of colour, I'm Muslim...

Haaniya Carelse, Pupil - Wynberg Girls High

People my age are a lot more woke than adults make us out to be...we talk about things, ways of changing what is happening.

Haaniya Carelse, Pupil - Wynberg Girls High

Click below to hear Carelse reading her poem 'Black Lives Matter' on John Maytham's show:


