Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Booze ban may need to come back in WC, as ICU beds fill up, says journo

2 June 2020 5:48 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alcohol ban
covid-19 infections
peak
Marcus Low
lockdown measures
ICU beds
ICU capacity
Western Cape ICU beds

Some lockdown measures may have to be reinstated in the Western Cape while the province faces stretched ICU capacity.

Marcus Low, an investigative journalist for Spotlight, says Western Cape authorities may have to rethink their stance on religious gatherings and alcohol sales.

Low argues that the province needs to reconsider lifting certain lockdown measures because intensive care unit (ICU) capacity is already "at breaking point".

The Western Cape's Covid-19 infections in the province are projected to peak by the end of June or early July 2020, with a significant shortage of ICU beds during that time.

Low believes that restricting alcohol access will reduce alcohol-related hospital admissions and help reduce the burden on critical care staff.

RELATED: Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

If we see that there is a dramatic increase in alcohol admissions, I would argue that the responsible thing to do would be to bring that one restriction back.

Marcus Low, investigative journalist - Spotlight

Once ICU beds are full, and you're sick with Covid-19, then you don't get a bed and you probably die. Similarly, if you're in a car accident, it makes it much more likely that you'll die if you need an ICU bed.

Marcus Low, investigative journalist - Spotlight

RELATED: No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

He says other lockdown measures may also have to be resistant until the Western Cape passes its peak.

Low has penned an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick, on why some lockdown measures must be reconsidered.

The Western Cape is in a truly horrible situation at the moment.

Marcus Low, investigative journalist - Spotlight

ICU capacity in the public sector is almost at breaking point already.

Marcus Low, investigative journalist - Spotlight

Modelling projects that we'll see significant shortages ICU of ICU beds at the peak, even with private sector capacity.

Marcus Low, investigative journalist - Spotlight

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Share this:
