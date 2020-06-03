W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:20
Helen Moffet - Writing in the footsteps of Jane Austen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Helen Moffet
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Claire Cobbledick - Head Of Marketing at Gumtree South Africa
Mia Lord
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Grace - Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
Today at 17:45
Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Presenter of the first episode
Today at 17:46
South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiaan Strydom - International business manager
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't? The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations. 3 June 2020 1:07 PM
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban. 3 June 2020 11:48 AM
Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says traffic officials will arrest anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol. 3 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier) "If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it." 3 June 2020 11:00 AM
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together. 3 June 2020 12:52 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
View all Business
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19

3 June 2020 9:04 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo
Western Cape Health MEC
COVID-19

Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit.

National Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize's two-day visit to the Western Cape, which has the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in South Africa, with more than 65 %of the country's infections.

Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the field hospitals set up at the CTICC, Brackengate, as well as the Old Mutual isolation and quarantine site, and the new Khayelitsha hospital in the centre of a Cape Flats hotspot.

Mkhize was however positive, saying the province was preparing well, and that the Western Cape could be an example of how the infection rate was almost out of control, but has since been reined in.

The Western Cape currently accounts for 65.9% of infections, the highest in the country.

To date, there are 23095 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province of which 10 097 are active cases. 12 436 people have recovered.

568 of the 755 Covid-19 deaths are in the Western Province.

Close to 1000 Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital in the province and a further 179 are in ICU or high care.

Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo accompanied Minister Mkhize during his visit and talks to Refilwe Moloto about key points that emerged.

She says the visit focused on ICU beds because public health systems globally usually have fewer ICU beds than private hospitals. Before the onset of Covid-19 the Western Cape public hospitals had about 150 ICU beds, she adds.

With projections and modelling it has been estimated the province will need over 900 ICU beds. 300 ICU beds were required from the private sector.

A key issue is not only the number of beds but the need for ICU trained staff, she adds.

We needed the national health minister to sign off on the tariffs...because the private hospitals cannot charge us the same medical aid rates.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

She says this was confirmed last night and the province can continue negotiations with private hospitals related to aspects such as the service level agreements, indemnity, and rates.

She explains as more beds are needed, patients coming in to the public health sector will be transferred to private ICU.

It is a package. You transfer a person to the private hospital and comes with everything, which includes the clinician, the specialists. Only the patient goes there.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

300 ICU beds will be made available from each private health facility.

She says the recent revision of the understanding of comorbidities linked to Coid-19 complication risk is not new.

In our case, the analysis that was done by the clinicians was over 55 (years of age) and when you have existing medical conditions, specifically in our analysis, diabetes, and hypertension irrespective of age means you have a high risk.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

RELATED: No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

She says the decision to test only those over 55 was necessary in order to prioritise those cases given the limited testing capacity..

We had to prioritse the high-risk cases. We don't want a situation where the patient is staying longer in the hospital whilst waiting for the results. It becomes difficult for clinicians to manage the patient holistically.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape

Listen below:


3 June 2020 9:04 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo
Western Cape Health MEC
COVID-19

