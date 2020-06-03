Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations





A near-inevitable spike in Covid-19 infections is looming and, with flu season upon us, it’s reasonable to expect more people worried about symptoms wanting to test.

If you have medical aid you no longer pay for a Covid-19 test done in the private sector, if you were screened and referred for testing by a healthcare worker, regardless of the result.

This comes after the Council for Medical Schemes directed medical aid companies to view Covid-19 testing as a prescribed minimum benefit (PMB).

Refilwe Moloto asked Ushir Ahir, a senior associate at Lawtons Africa, to explain the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what the law entitles you to.

If you’ve been exposed or you show symptoms – even if you’re below 55 – if you’ve gone through a screening process, and you’re told to take a test, the medical aid must pay. Ushir Ahir, senior associate - Lawtons Africa

When a treatment or vaccine becomes available… it will be included as a PMB… Ushir Ahir, senior associate - Lawtons Africa

