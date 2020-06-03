Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations
A near-inevitable spike in Covid-19 infections is looming and, with flu season upon us, it’s reasonable to expect more people worried about symptoms wanting to test.
(Related article: No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55)
If you have medical aid you no longer pay for a Covid-19 test done in the private sector, if you were screened and referred for testing by a healthcare worker, regardless of the result.
This comes after the Council for Medical Schemes directed medical aid companies to view Covid-19 testing as a prescribed minimum benefit (PMB).
Refilwe Moloto asked Ushir Ahir, a senior associate at Lawtons Africa, to explain the legalities of extended medical cover in the time of Covid-19 and what the law entitles you to.
If you’ve been exposed or you show symptoms – even if you’re below 55 – if you’ve gone through a screening process, and you’re told to take a test, the medical aid must pay.Ushir Ahir, senior associate - Lawtons Africa
When a treatment or vaccine becomes available… it will be included as a PMB…Ushir Ahir, senior associate - Lawtons Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
