No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS
National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo has set the record straight:
Members of the public are prohibited from transporting alcohol outside of level 3 trading hours.
This means that transporting booze is prohibited on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.
RELATED: Booze ban may need to come back in WC, as ICU beds fill up, says journo
Naidoo says only licensed traders are permitted to transport alcohol outside of the trading hours for the purposes of restocking retail outlets.
If a person is stopped at a roadblock during the weekend and found to have alcohol in their vehicle, they will be in contravention of the lockdown regulations.
The police will be stationed at roadblocks on major national roads, at provincial borders, between districts, towns, and hotspots, Naidoo warns.
On Monday, level 3 lockdown regulations came into effect, unbanning the sale of alcohol from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 5pm.
RELATED: These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3
Naidoo claims the restriction on the transportation of liquor is in a bid to combat illicit trade.
Between Monday at 9am and Thursday 5pm is the only time people are allowed to purchase and transport alcohol for their personal use. ABrigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
Any other time beyond that will be a contravention of the regulations. People must be warned.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
From 5pm on Thursday 'til Monday at 9am, no one is allowed to transport alcohol, except those that are actually licensed dealers. ThereBrigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
There will be no excuse for people carrying alcohol during those prohibited timesBrigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
Listen to the discussion on Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't?
The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations.Read More
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts
Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban.Read More
Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says traffic officials will arrest anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol.Read More
[REMINDER] No Sassa grant this month if you got double payment last month
Sassa's Henry de Grasse says where banks did not reverse May double payment, it is then considered an advance payment for June.Read More
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)
"If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it."Read More
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19
Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit.Read More
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight.Read More
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.Read More
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem
As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA.Read More
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes
Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label.Read More