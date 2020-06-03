No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS





National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo has set the record straight:

Members of the public are prohibited from transporting alcohol outside of level 3 trading hours.

This means that transporting booze is prohibited on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Naidoo says only licensed traders are permitted to transport alcohol outside of the trading hours for the purposes of restocking retail outlets.

If a person is stopped at a roadblock during the weekend and found to have alcohol in their vehicle, they will be in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

The police will be stationed at roadblocks on major national roads, at provincial borders, between districts, towns, and hotspots, Naidoo warns.

On Monday, level 3 lockdown regulations came into effect, unbanning the sale of alcohol from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 5pm.

Naidoo claims the restriction on the transportation of liquor is in a bid to combat illicit trade.

Between Monday at 9am and Thursday 5pm is the only time people are allowed to purchase and transport alcohol for their personal use. A Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Any other time beyond that will be a contravention of the regulations. People must be warned. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

From 5pm on Thursday 'til Monday at 9am, no one is allowed to transport alcohol, except those that are actually licensed dealers. There Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

There will be no excuse for people carrying alcohol during those prohibited times Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

