Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash
The Western Cape recorded its first alcohol-related crash under level 3 lockdown in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Four people died in the motor vehicle crash on the N1 highway near Klapmuts, says Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.
Africa says traffic law enforcement officials will be increasing their visibility under level 3 regulations, which have unbanned the sale of alcohol.
RELATED: No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS
People think they can now drink, enjoy themselves, and go onto our roads but our message is very clear: we will have a nonsense approach and we will arrest you.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
Don't even think of drinking and driving.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
2 dead, several injured after N2 highway taxi collision in CT
Another crash occurred on Jakes Gerwel Drive on the N2 this morning. A taxi driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lampost.
Two occupants died and another nine were seriously injured, reports Africa.
Update: Crash: N2 Inbound after Jakes Gerwel, all lanes open, no delays #CoronaVirusSA #StayHomeSaveLives #HomeStaySafe #ItCanWait #SeeAndBeSeen pic.twitter.com/TIuTIpJlNx— Cape Town FMS (@CapeTownFreeway) June 3, 2020
The traffic chief says passengers sustained minor injuries in a separate taxi crash on Wednesday morning.
During the [earlier] lockdown period it was so quiet, we didn't have these bad accidents. All of a sudden, people think they can just go wild and do what they want.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
My message to the public is: when you're on the road, please adhere to the traffic rules. Don't take chances. Don't endanger other people's lives.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
Listen to the update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't?
The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations.Read More
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts
Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban.Read More
[REMINDER] No Sassa grant this month if you got double payment last month
Sassa's Henry de Grasse says where banks did not reverse May double payment, it is then considered an advance payment for June.Read More
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)
"If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it."Read More
No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS
The transportation of liquor is only permitted from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 5pm.Read More
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19
Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit.Read More
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight.Read More
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional
The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in consultation with the relevant ministers to review, amend and republish the regulations.Read More
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem
As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA.Read More
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes
Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label.Read More