Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash





The Western Cape recorded its first alcohol-related crash under level 3 lockdown in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Four people died in the motor vehicle crash on the N1 highway near Klapmuts, says Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Africa says traffic law enforcement officials will be increasing their visibility under level 3 regulations, which have unbanned the sale of alcohol.

People think they can now drink, enjoy themselves, and go onto our roads but our message is very clear: we will have a nonsense approach and we will arrest you. Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape

Don't even think of drinking and driving. Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape

2 dead, several injured after N2 highway taxi collision in CT

Another crash occurred on Jakes Gerwel Drive on the N2 this morning. A taxi driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lampost.

Two occupants died and another nine were seriously injured, reports Africa.

The traffic chief says passengers sustained minor injuries in a separate taxi crash on Wednesday morning.

During the [earlier] lockdown period it was so quiet, we didn't have these bad accidents. All of a sudden, people think they can just go wild and do what they want. Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape

My message to the public is: when you're on the road, please adhere to the traffic rules. Don't take chances. Don't endanger other people's lives. Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape

