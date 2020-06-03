[REMINDER] No Sassa grant this month if you got double payment last month





A CapeTalk listener queried why she had not received her Sassa grant this month. Could this be due to the fact that many grants were double paid last month in error while others had not been paid at all?

If your double payment was not reversed, then Sassa had stated there would be no payment made this month.

Refilwe Moloto chats to Sassa Grants Administration General Manager Henry de Grasse.

Just to remind listeners that last month we had double payments. And with some of the banks, they reversed the payments so those persons will get a single payment this month. But in other cases, the banks would not reverse the payment, so those persons received a double payment which we then considered an advance payment for June. Henry de Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration - Sassa

So for those who received a double payment in the month of May, there will be no payment for June, he reiterates.

About 19,000 beneficiaries in the Western Cape will not receive a grant in June due to the double payment in May, he confirms.

With regard to the CapeTalk listener's case, he says her payment was reversed by the bank and Sassa is following it up says De Grasse.

He says Sassa has been impressed with the social distancing and sanitising being down and adhered to at payment points this week.

