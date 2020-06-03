Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)





Testing is our Achilles heel, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies on Wednesday.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gets tested for COVID-19: Image: Twitter.

If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions… You only know what you know because you’ve measured it… When you’ve got to ration testing, you have to become much cleverer… focussing on the frontline, and high-risk patients… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde met with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday.

The Minister agreed to provide the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KZN with more tests per capita than provinces less severely affected by Covid-19.

If you have flu, we don’t want to put you in a Covid-19 ward… that’s where the quick tests are critical... Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Kammies also asked the Minister to comment on what he knows about children and Covid-19, businesses that fail to comply with hygiene regulations and personally taking responsibility for curbing infections.

Global statistics show us that those under 18 are least at risk, by far… This is going to be with us for a while… Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

It doesn’t make good business sense to not comply… if in a week’s time half your staff is self-isolating, what is the point of opening your business? Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Your behaviour protects Gogo! Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

