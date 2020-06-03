Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts
For weeks government has been under fire from smokers over its decision to criminalise the purchase of tobacco products during lockdown.
Many of the country's 8 million or so smokers have signed petitions, participated in protests, and taken to social media calling for the ban to be lifted.
Additionally, a group led by British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) has begun legal proceedings to challenge the regulations, although government on Wednesday sought to have the matter delayed for a second time.
Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson is one of the 10 co-applicants in the Batsa case.
She joined Lester Kiewit to explain why she feels so strongly about the issue.
I speak as a recovering addict. Someone who used tobacco when I needed to get clean of heroin and crack cocaine.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
For five years after getting clean I smoked obsessively...and I don't know if I'd have been able to stay off heroin if I didn't have that fix.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma previously explained the reason for the justification for the continued ban saying it would result in a “sizeable number” of South Africans quitting the habit.
But Ferguson says very little thought was put into the prohibition and the impact on smokers' mental health, financial sanity, and bodily autonomy.
The cigarettes were taken away in a very brutal way...we were told in level four that we would get it back and all of us just had enough to the first of May.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
My mental health is at the centre of my plea for the regulations to be overturned.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
It's my right as a human being, as an adult, to have autonomy over my own body to chose what I decided to ingest.Melinda Ferguson, Publisher - Melinda Ferguson Books
On Tuesday the Pretoria High Court declared the regulations promulgated for lockdown levels four and three as unconstitutional and invalid, however, for now, the judgment changes nothing.
RELATED: '20 years clean from heroin, but the tobacco ban is really messing with my head'
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't?
The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations.Read More
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression
Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)
"If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it."Read More
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned'
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally.Read More
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations
The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.Read More
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19
Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit.Read More
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight.Read More
Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted
Trauma admissions at the country's largest hospital almost doubled overnight as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales.Read More
No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55
Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55.Read More
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread
Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19.Read More