How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

Today at 13:20
Helen Moffet - Writing in the footsteps of Jane Austen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Helen Moffet
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Claire Cobbledick - Head Of Marketing at Gumtree South Africa
Mia Lord
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
South Africa's lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump's Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Grace - Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
Today at 17:45
Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Presenter of the first episode
Today at 17:46
South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiaan Strydom - International business manager
No Items to show
Latest Local
Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't? The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations. 3 June 2020 1:07 PM
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban. 3 June 2020 11:48 AM
Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says traffic officials will arrest anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol. 3 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier) "If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it." 3 June 2020 11:00 AM
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together. 3 June 2020 12:52 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
View all Business
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

(Read: 'My daughter bought Spur shares when she was 10 years old' - Dr Adrian Saville)

In September 2006, economics professor Nouriel Roubini warned an incredulous audience of fellow economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the US housing market was at risk of collapsing – an event that could ruin the global financial system.

This was at a time when the global economy had recorded its fastest patch of growth in 30 years and, in the space of a decade, US house prices had doubled, making for the sturdiest gain in house prices in the post-war era.

Unfortunately, Roubini was right.

Soon after his address, the global financial crisis (GFC) struck, and the little-known scholar of emerging markets quickly became the Wall Street celebrity “Dr Doom”.

The lessons learned from the GFC encouraged policymakers worldwide to work furiously to get economies back into shape through a series of fierce and coordinated policy responses to the impacts of Covid-19.

In turn, this has encouraged a consensus view amongst economists that the recovery from the crisis will be V-shaped.

Wall Street agrees, with the S&P500 and NASDAQ having rebounded sharply since March’s meltdown.

In fact, it seems that markets anticipate that the bold responses from the world’s leading policymakers will produce an equally fierce rebound in economies and earnings.

Groundhog Day

Yet, as if trapped in the tragicomedy of Groundhog Day, Dr Doom again disagrees with this consensus and suggests the economic trajectory is likely to be L-shaped.

Admittedly, Roubini expects an economic rebound in the pandemic’s immediate aftermath but insists that this recovery will quickly collapse beneath the weight of the global economy’s accumulated debts, giving rise to the prospect of an economic depression.

It’s tempting to dismiss Roubini as having been “spectacularly right” the first time because he was banging on the disaster drum for many years before the GFC struck.

But there is more than enough evidence in the post-pandemic makeup to suggest that we should be paying close attention to a depression scenario.

Markers for concern include a collapse in vehicle sales; the imposition of trade barriers to protect domestic markets; falling commodity prices; a wave of consumer debt thanks to easy money; a dive in the federal funds rate; a surge in unemployment; sharp market swings; deepening fiscal deficits; and the risk of a deflationary price spiral.

The risk is that Roubini is right

This list bears eerie similarity to the features that characterised the Great Depression of the 1930s.

So, in deliberating on Roubini’s diagnosis and the implications for policymakers and investors, the risk is not that he is wrong, but that he is right.

We ignore this risk at our peril.

In depression scenarios, conventional economic policy stops working, and markets behave differently.

For example, in terms of policy, economists Lawrence Summers and J. Bradford DeLong have shown the importance of fiscal expansion – rather than fiscal prudence – in depressions.

Depressions also offer a good reason to seek and maintain some price inflation.

Nominal interest rates of zero can’t be lowered much further.

But the real rate of interest – the nominal interest rate minus expected inflation – can be taken far below zero by policies that push inflation rates higher.

Positioning portfolios for a depression scenario, then, means preparing for a world of higher rates of price inflation, government spending stimuli, nominal interest rates of zero, and negative real interest rates.

Diversify, diversify, diversify …

In this world, the first three rules of investing must be enforced with the strictest discipline: diversify, diversify, diversify.

Portfolio diversification is a free lunch available to every investor, and the surest form of risk management.

We don’t know how or when the pandemic period will end – and we can’t be sure that Roubini is right.

But diversifying your portfolio across asset classes, geographies, currencies and industries has a surer prospect of getting you to your investment destination than investment decisions that, in the absence of diversification, could be perfectly right or exactly wrong.

This means gold and growth assets, not gold or growth assets; it means China and the US, not China or the US; and it means healthcare and resource stocks, not healthcare or resource stocks.

… and look for transformative assets

Additionally, investors should consider investing in transformative assets.

If Roubini is right, it’s likely that even in an environment of hardship and misery, investments that are inclusive, co-operative, and collaborative will thrive.

Covid-19 bonds could be one such asset, where issuers include the African Development Bank, or even the Bank of America, which has come to market with a $1 billion four-year Covid-19 bond to fund lending to hospitals, nursing facilities and healthcare manufacturers.

Then there are transformative businesses that will do better in hard times by doing good business, taking the place of current portfolios winners.

In March, Kenyan telecom operator Safaricom made all person-to-person transactions under 1000 Kenyan shillings free on the mobile money service M-Pesa.

Near term, this put one-quarter of Safaricom’s revenue at risk, but long term is likely to entrench the business’s position in the payments market.

Likewise, British restaurant chain Leon has reinvented itself by converting 57 sites into shops selling groceries and takeaway meals, saving 1500 jobs and looking after 70 suppliers.

In other words, depression times do not spell the end for businesses or investors.

Rather, as Joseph Schumpeter implores, our task is to create out of the destruction, by redesigning, reinforcing and reinventing.

--

Article by Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

--

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


