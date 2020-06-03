Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
'Covid-19 ate my book!' - launching a book during a global pandemic Author Dr Helen Moffett chats to Pippa Hudson about her novel Charlotte and the trials of launching a book during a pandemic. 3 June 2020 2:36 PM
View all Local
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
View all Politics
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together. 3 June 2020 12:52 PM
View all Business
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.

A Cape Town woman was recently scammed after posting her brand new laptop for sale on Gumtree.

Mia from Kraaifontein says a man wanted to buy the device urgently and told her to remove her advert from the popular resale site.

He said that he would send “one of his IT guys” to fetch the laptop, who later turned out to be an Uber driver.

The fraudster sent a fake SMS from his bank, confirming payment and Mia handed her laptop to the Uber driver.

He wanted me to take the ad down immediately and he wanted to transfer the money to me via EFT, which I was first skeptical about.

Mia, Kraaifontein resident

He sent me screenshots of him about to transfer the money into my account, but he never sent me a screenshot of him confirming the payment.

Mia, Kraaifontein resident

He wanted me to be with the driver, with the laptop as he confirmed the money and put it into my account. I just went with it... He sent through a fake FNB [payment notification] message.

Mia, Kraaifontein resident

After some challenges, Mia has opened a case of fraud with the police, but consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says cases like hers are hard to crack without identifying information.

Claire Cobbledick, General Manager for Gumtree SA, warns that consumers always need to stay alert for scammers.

It's not the first time that we've heard of this fake proof of payment.

Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree South Africa

The modus operandi of these fraudsters is creating urgency... Don't be bullied into rushing along.

Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree South Africa

Here are some tips from Gumtree on what to watch out for:

  • Potential buyers who ask you to delete your ad or communicate only via Whatsapp.
  • Potential buyers who claim to work offshore.
  • Anyone who does not want to meet in person
  • Anyone hounding you constantly or 'overcommunicating' about

While the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, Cobbledick adds that consumers need to be mindful of taking safety precautions when arranging a face-to-face meeting.

She says consumers need to think ahead and prepare for the exchange accordingly.

Always wear a mask. Carry a packet or envelope if you're accepting cash and follow the necessary waiting time to ensure that the money is decontaminated, Cobbledick explains.

If you're going to follow the EFT route, make sure that the money has actually cleared.

Claire Cobbledick, General Manager - Gumtree South Africa

There are many cases of Gumtree users being scammed – from selling laptops to buyers who don’t pay, to paying deposits for pets that never arrive.

Knowler and Cobbledick both reiterate the importance of vigilance to avoid falling prey to these scams.

Gumtree, OLX, and the others do fulfill a great role, but you have to know what you're doing.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:

Every Wednesday, on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


