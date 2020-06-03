South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise
South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers will fund Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s lifestyle to the tune of R71.3 million in the 2020/2021 financial year.
Last year, King Zwelithini received R66.7 million.
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Sihle Zikalala defended the large payment to Zwelithini, saying residents also benefit by way of cultural events and ceremonies.
“We can’t keep on increasing the King’s budget and yet we are saying we are facing an economic crisis,” lamented the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leader in KZN, Zwakele Mncwango.
“If there is a budget cut for service delivery, why are there no cuts to the King’s budget?”
Clement Manyathela interviewed Premier Zikalala and Mncwango.
… It’s about ensuring the palaces are maintained. It is about ensuring that ceremonies and other cultural events that include the people, in general, are implemented…Sihle Zikalala, Premier - KwaZulu-Natal
We are frustrated with our government… There are service delivery budget cuts all over… They want to renovate the King’s palaces…Zwakele Mncwango, leader - Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal
Last year in July, the King went to the UK… and spent about R4 million, just on one trip!Zwakele Mncwango, leader - Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal
Listen to the interviews in the audio below.
