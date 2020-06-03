Streaming issues? Report here
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement

Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement laid messages of support outside Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Capetonians were invited to take part in the peaceful 'walk through' vigil to show their solidarity for those protesting police brutality.

Demonstrators held signs calling for justice for Collins Khosa, the Alexandra resident killed by SANDF soldiers in March at the start of the national lockdown.

Meanwhile, in the US protesters took to the streets for an eighth night in response to the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.


