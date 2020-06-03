[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement laid messages of support outside Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.
Capetonians were invited to take part in the peaceful 'walk through' vigil to show their solidarity for those protesting police brutality.
Demonstrators held signs calling for justice for Collins Khosa, the Alexandra resident killed by SANDF soldiers in March at the start of the national lockdown.
Meanwhile, in the US protesters took to the streets for an eighth night in response to the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.
More from Politics
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution'
Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action.Read More
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise
Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province.Read More
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)
"If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it."Read More
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned'
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally.Read More
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19
Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit.Read More
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina
The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's internal platforms.Read More
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed
Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them.Read More
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.Read More
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests
Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery.Read More
Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June
Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed.Read More
More from Local
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections
The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries.Read More
'Covid-19 ate my book!' - launching a book during a global pandemic
Author Dr Helen Moffett chats to Pippa Hudson about her novel Charlotte and the trials of launching a book during a pandemic.Read More
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise
Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province.Read More
Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't?
The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations.Read More
Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts
Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban.Read More
Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says WC traffic chief after fatal N1 crash
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says traffic officials will arrest anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol.Read More
[REMINDER] No Sassa grant this month if you got double payment last month
Sassa's Henry de Grasse says where banks did not reverse May double payment, it is then considered an advance payment for June.Read More
Testing for Covid-19 is our Achilles heel – Alan Winde (Western Cape Premier)
"If you can’t test, you can’t make decisions," says Winde. "You only know what you know because you’ve measured it."Read More
No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS
The transportation of liquor is only permitted from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 5pm.Read More
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19
Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit.Read More