Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 21:15
How did Robyn Montsumi die in the custody of Mowbray Police Station?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 21:31
Healthcare workers struggling on the front line
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dalreece Rankin-Andreas
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News: What's going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Griffiths - writer and illustrator at The Inside Book
No Items to show
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
View all Local
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we're heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Business

Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field

3 June 2020 7:18 PM
by
Tags:
skynamo
field sales
Lockdown
COVID-19
sales reps

Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.

Skynamo has mapped a sample day to help sales reps plan and develop a daily strategy to minimise the chances of contracting and spreading Covid-19.

One example is guidelines to follow before visiting customers or prospects

(Plan your route ahead of time. Visit as few locations as possible and avoid stopping at places where people congregate e.g. crowded shopping malls)

A course and a webinar include many checklists and guidelines to maximise safety and stay in line with regulations.

On the line to The Money Show is Sam Clarke, founder and CEO of Skynamo.

Sales reps who sell in person close 30 per cent more deals than sales people who sell virtually and the deals they close are more than twice as big...so it's a nice ideal to sell virtually but the data does not support that as a viable alternative.

Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo

So how can you do field sales but do it in a way that is safe? We've been thinking how we can support this ..so we put together a webinar and a training course about health and safety aspects of field workers that is available for everybody...

Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo

Also, how do we build regulatory compliance for the new regulations into the app to make it easier for companies to comply?

Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo

Listen to the full interview about the venture and the app, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field


Recommended

More from Business

151007BrianHabana-gif.gif

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

How long before everyone has access to financial services

3 June 2020 7:15 PM

Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations

3 June 2020 6:42 PM

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

entrepreneur-businessman-business-owner-ceo-manager-work-Covid-19-mask-123rf

WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules

3 June 2020 6:02 PM

The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-on-cell-phone-pexels-freejpeg

'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

3 June 2020 4:47 PM

As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zwelithinijpg

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

3 June 2020 1:46 PM

Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights

City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown

3 June 2020 12:52 PM

The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

3 June 2020 12:31 PM

Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

3 June 2020 9:06 AM

The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vertical-logopng

University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs

2 June 2020 7:45 PM

The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

Business Local Politics

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Snapchat curbs Trump posts for inciting 'racial violence'

3 June 2020 8:17 PM

Eskom may miss unbundling target date - CEO

3 June 2020 7:40 PM

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

3 June 2020 6:58 PM

