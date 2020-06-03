



Skynamo has mapped a sample day to help sales reps plan and develop a daily strategy to minimise the chances of contracting and spreading Covid-19.

One example is guidelines to follow before visiting customers or prospects

(Plan your route ahead of time. Visit as few locations as possible and avoid stopping at places where people congregate e.g. crowded shopping malls)

A course and a webinar include many checklists and guidelines to maximise safety and stay in line with regulations.

On the line to The Money Show is Sam Clarke, founder and CEO of Skynamo.

Sales reps who sell in person close 30 per cent more deals than sales people who sell virtually and the deals they close are more than twice as big...so it's a nice ideal to sell virtually but the data does not support that as a viable alternative. Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo

So how can you do field sales but do it in a way that is safe? We've been thinking how we can support this ..so we put together a webinar and a training course about health and safety aspects of field workers that is available for everybody... Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo

Also, how do we build regulatory compliance for the new regulations into the app to make it easier for companies to comply? Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo

Listen to the full interview about the venture and the app, below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field