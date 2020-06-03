Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field
Skynamo has mapped a sample day to help sales reps plan and develop a daily strategy to minimise the chances of contracting and spreading Covid-19.
One example is guidelines to follow before visiting customers or prospects
(Plan your route ahead of time. Visit as few locations as possible and avoid stopping at places where people congregate e.g. crowded shopping malls)
A course and a webinar include many checklists and guidelines to maximise safety and stay in line with regulations.
On the line to The Money Show is Sam Clarke, founder and CEO of Skynamo.
Sales reps who sell in person close 30 per cent more deals than sales people who sell virtually and the deals they close are more than twice as big...so it's a nice ideal to sell virtually but the data does not support that as a viable alternative.Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo
So how can you do field sales but do it in a way that is safe? We've been thinking how we can support this ..so we put together a webinar and a training course about health and safety aspects of field workers that is available for everybody...Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo
Also, how do we build regulatory compliance for the new regulations into the app to make it easier for companies to comply?Sam Clarke, founder and CEO- Skynamo
Listen to the full interview about the venture and the app, below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field
More from Business
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.Read More
How long before everyone has access to financial services
Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.Read More
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal.Read More
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules
The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures.Read More
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers
As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.Read More
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise
Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province.Read More
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown
The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together.Read More
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression
Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations
The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.Read More
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs
The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs.Read More