WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules
The department's provincial Chief Inspector, David Esau, says roughly 200 inspections have been conducted in the first three days of level 3.
Esau says his team will conduct more inspections from next week, as more businesses reopen and more labour inspectors are deployed to the province.
The chief inspector says he's disappointed by workplaces who are still taking shortcuts and breaching the rules.
He says that many businesses have not developed a Covid-19 risk assessment outlining their control measures.
Esau adds that inspectors are going into workplaces that have no sanitizers available for employees because companies don't want to spend.
All workplaces are required to conduct a risk assessment and appoint a designated Covid-19 compliance manager, among other rules.
We are looking forward to next week when most of the businesses will be open.David Esau, Head: Inspectorate - Department Of Labour (Western Cape)
By law, every [company] has to report their positive cases, so we pick up the tendencies and that's normally a good guide for us.David Esau, Head: Inspectorate - Department Of Labour (Western Cape)
I visited a security company yesterday with 102 positive cases.David Esau, Head: Inspectorate - Department Of Labour (Western Cape)
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
