Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?
Joe Biden is beginning to look as if he has a fighting chance with a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump among registered voters in the latest polls.
Trump has his own risks, including sharply negative views of the economy, greater criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the violence erupting in the United States.
I think he is very vulnerable but you know I was wrong in 2016...but his polling numbers in the last week have been tanking...Prof John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations - Wits University
It's an important dynamic for South Africans because America is still a democracy and an open democracy in a time of rising illiberalism in the world and Donald Trump is behaving like an autocrat - he overplayed his hand badly in my view in response to the violence...Prof John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations - Wits University
In the last 48 hours we had his former secretary of state Jim Mattis coming out and criticising him for the misuse of force in Washington DC and he is also running into difficulties with his own secretary of defence Mark Esper...Prof John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations - Wits University
The public opinion polling of his handling of the violence...we have some preliminary polling that suggests he really outraged people with his heavy-handedness although his base seems to still go along with his tough law and order approach.Prof John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Listen to the interview below.
