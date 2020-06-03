Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Business

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM
by
Springbok
Bryan Habana
ShapeShifter

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

He is in second place among all time test try scorers, with a total of 67 tries behind only Daisuke Ohata.

Now he is one of the co-founders of Retroactive, a new creative digital sports marketing agency, together with Mike Sharman.

The agency will manage fully integrated digital marketing campaigns for customised sport sponsorships and events, combined with its strategic, creative, digital and analytical capabilities that will drive measurable business growth for clients.

It's been a pretty eventful 14 months - the Retroactive brand won a few awards last year...

Bryan Habana - former Springbok, co-founder of Retroactive Digital Communications

I sort of got studying in my final years of playing, learning the basic skills of finance, law, digital marketing - things that intrigued me - it made the landing a bit softer.

Bryan Habana - former Springbok, co-founder of Retroactive Digital Communications
Bryan Habana. Picture: @BryanHabana/Twitter

Listen to the full interview about the initiative below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana


