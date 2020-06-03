How long before everyone has access to financial services

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:15
How did Robyn Montsumi die in the custody of Mowbray Police Station?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 21:31
Healthcare workers struggling on the front line
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dalreece Rankin-Andreas
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News: What’s going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Griffiths - writer and illustrator at The Inside Book
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
View all Local
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
View all Politics
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How long before everyone has access to financial services

3 June 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.

We can expect to see queues for those wanting to receive their pensions and grants in the coming days. Despite the system being able to make the payments electronically to many, they are still either not able to or choose to queue and withdraw the physical cash.

Hopefully that will soon be a thing of the past.

In 2004, 54% of South Africans had no bank account, that thankfully changed significantly with the introduction of the national payment system which used a bank card which was loaded with the grant and could be used to make payments or used to withdraw cash when needed at pay points like supermarkets.

That saw the percentage unbanked fall to 33% in 2012 and could be used by 75% of the recipients. One of the highlights of a poor decade of state administration. It too became embroiled in controversy and is still working on becoming the service we need to look after the most vulnerable, but it does plot the correct path to address the issue of expanding financial services to everyone.

The National Development Plan set the target to extend financial services to 90% of South Africans by 2030. The most recent number I could find was from 2018 and put the number of people without access at 32%, only a 1% improvement in 5 years.

Efforts to increase payments for a set period and to introduce a new payment to respond to Covid-19 are ambitious even from a fully functional system. Offering additional methods to request access via WhatsApp and having simple options to determine the state of applications is also good. But with millions of applications and hundreds of thousands unsure if they need to simply wait or were disqualified has lots of messages on social media wondering what is happening as SASSA had processed a little over 100 000 by June with the undertaking to pay the rest in June.

Which services are needed

The genius of the invention of money was that rather than having to carry the actual goods, you used some representation of value that was trusted and accepted by anyone. It was both a store of value and could be used to pay for things.

Banking formalised that process and offered to store the excess funds, process payments on your behalf and then the new innovation to provide you with credit when you needed it if you qualified.

Banks built trust on having imposing buildings that looked safe and permanent and would have that trust eroded if the bank was robbed or employees were found to be crooked.

These days much has changed, we no longer consider the location of the bank but rather the fees, ease of using its products/apps and what is posted critically about it online as an indication of how well it is trusted.

Switching accounts remains difficult as does closing accounts but banks are being challenged by others looking to offer only some of the services of a bank with lower fees and less time to set up.

These are the new virtual banks that offer zero monthly fees by not having any physical branches.

Telecommunications companies too are looking to extend their ability to be more than just a means to connect to the network and the internet. I signed up for an MTN MoMo account which uses a check of Home Affairs and my voice for security, the setup took less than 10 mins from installing the app to being verified.

I also signed up for Thyme Bank at a Pick n Pay but that failed as the terminal appeared to not be able to connect with Home Affairs.

Then you get companies that are neither banks nor mobile companies but are looking to offer financial services either to make payments easier like the local Yoco which allows retailers to accept card payments. Then there are companies like 22 seven that offer to analyse and catalog your transactions in order to create a practical budget and let you know how you habits compare with others.

Discovery recently amended its banking offering to what it calls behavioural banking which may be a good option.

Once it is easier to store and move money and make payments electronically we can start connecting payment options to make getting around easier. Uber is built on you not needing to have cash for a ride (despite introducing the option to pay cash in SA) the company has a significant financial services division as many drivers were unbanked and so Uber created accounts in order to pay them electronically.

For other transport options when everyone can make electronic payments with a card or mobile phone would allow for public transport services to work with a tap and go system. Ideally it should work across all transport options including taxis to make journeys and payments easier.

Currently retailers and merchants that work with cash need to consider the security and banking costs for handling cash, if that was removed, it could be used instead for something to help the business grow. Remittances are another key area to be improved with projects by Shoprite between South Africa and Lesotho, allowing shoppers in South Africa to transfer money to someone to collect at a Shoprite branch in Lesotho at a minimum cost.

To get a sense of how significant this shift could be consider the growth of Ant Financial and Tencent’s WeChat in China. More transactions take place via their platforms than the banks and that shift happened in the last decade.

The next opportunities

There is still a lot of work to be done to make this work for those that need it most but that requires the rest of us to push for more inclusion. Phone and data subsidies should be part of the grant system. An opportunity to employee young South Africans to assist with digital literacy will help those still hesitant about digital options.

This should allow users to feel more confident to leave their money in the electronic form and not stand in queues just to withdraw it in cash.

Those that prefer to keep their matters private should have protections from intrusive access but there is no excuse to try to protect fraudsters and scammers from relying on the anonymity of cash.

Then we should look to open banking, the principle that the data relating to your transactions belong to you and that you should be able to make that data available to those you believe will help you with access to it. It might be a service to look for suspicious payments, track spending or help clear your debt. One project will prevent transactions made by those with gambling problems.

It would also allow for more transparency with credit scores and your ability to get credit.

The final element is a bit more tricky to get your head around, digital cash. So far we have used digital methods to keep track of how much actual cash we have and what we spent. Digital cash does not need a bank to confirm you had the cash, the digital cash is available on your phone and can be transferred to anyone else with the same platform. China is testing the option to determine how well it might work. It is a version of the principles created with cryptocurrencies and would allow China to not only make moving money easier, it could begin to challenge the way the world uses money. Currently prices and actual transactions use dollars and transactions are routed through US institutions, this system could bypass that challenging the dollar dominance and circumvent US sanctions.

There will still be challenges as criminals look to exploit the system or us and try part us with our money but for all the challenges the improvements in just the last 10 years rival much of the progress made in the last 50 and so hopefully we not only reach the goal of having only 10% of the population still needing access by 2030 but that everyone will have access by then.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How long before everyone has access to financial services


3 June 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Recommended

More from Business Unusual

Nasa Artemis logo

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:15 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:15 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber Airbnb logo

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:15 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

face silhouette

Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

22 April 2020 7:23 PM

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact tracing crowd people rf123

Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

15 April 2020 7:15 PM

The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Theatre_Curtain_Mask

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

8 April 2020 7:15 PM

Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoom logo

A tipping point for video conferencing

1 April 2020 7:15 PM

A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-novel-coronavirus02019-nCoV-Wuhan-China-outbreak-123rf

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 7:15 PM

A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Starlink satellite constellation SpaceX

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:15 PM

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

Business Local Politics

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Snapchat curbs Trump posts for inciting 'racial violence'

3 June 2020 8:17 PM

Eskom may miss unbundling target date - CEO

3 June 2020 7:40 PM

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

3 June 2020 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA