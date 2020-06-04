Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall





The R37 million Beit Bridge border wall contract is an abuse of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Wednesday.

“It is anchored in corruption; it is anchored in wrongdoing. It is anchored in favouritism and it is anchored in abuse and disaster,” said Hlengwa.

The Beitbridge border post between South African and Zimbabwe. Picture: @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter

He made the statement during a briefing by Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille.

She is driving the wall’s construction and probing the validity of the contract to build it.

Refilwe Moloto asked De Lille about Hlengwa’s criticism.

It was not a difficult conversation with the chair of Scopa, because we all agree we need to get to the bottom of this… Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure

Also, our own anti-corruption unit has started an investigation. Once all these investigations have been completed, we’ll make them public… because corruption steals from the poor! Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure

I’ve stopped all further payments to the contractor until we get the results of the investigations... We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million… There will be consequences for people! Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure

