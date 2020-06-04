Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector
Certain products containing the compound Cannabidiol (CBD) will now permanently be available over the counter.
In May last year, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi temporarily suspended the previous drug laws for a 12-month period.
The rescheduling of CBD means that all producers and players in the industry will now have to comply with strict regulatory requirements.
Herschel Maasdorp, the CEO of CannAfrica, a new cannabis retail business, says the rescheduling is welcome progress for South Africa’s industry.
Maasdorp says pharmaceutical and medical regulations will bring much-needed structure to the growing cannabis sector.
RELATED: It just became legal for anyone to deal in dagga-derived CBD
He says importers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and distributors will all be bound by regulatory standards.
CBD can no more just be manufactured at home at any sort of unregulated facility.Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica
Cannabis patients and lifestyle consumers need to know how their medicine was grown, processed, and formulated. They need assurances that we're able to identify and discern between what is illicit and what is an effective product.Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica
We welcome these changes.Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica
It's rather encouraging that even during a time like this, SAHPRA was able to bring regulations, clarity, and structure to the sector.Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
