Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:05
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamil F Khan - author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book)
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work? Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant. 4 June 2020 3:08 PM
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension. 4 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
View all Business
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector

4 June 2020 12:14 PM
by
Tags:
cannabis
cbd oil
CBD products
rescheduling

South Africa amended its drug laws to categorise some CBD products as “Schedule 0” off-shelf medicines in late May.

Certain products containing the compound Cannabidiol (CBD) will now permanently be available over the counter.

In May last year, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi temporarily suspended the previous drug laws for a 12-month period.

The rescheduling of CBD means that all producers and players in the industry will now have to comply with strict regulatory requirements.

Herschel Maasdorp, the CEO of CannAfrica, a new cannabis retail business, says the rescheduling is welcome progress for South Africa’s industry.

Maasdorp says pharmaceutical and medical regulations will bring much-needed structure to the growing cannabis sector.

RELATED: It just became legal for anyone to deal in dagga-derived CBD

He says importers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and distributors will all be bound by regulatory standards.

CBD can no more just be manufactured at home at any sort of unregulated facility.

Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica

Cannabis patients and lifestyle consumers need to know how their medicine was grown, processed, and formulated. They need assurances that we're able to identify and discern between what is illicit and what is an effective product.

Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica

We welcome these changes.

Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica

It's rather encouraging that even during a time like this, SAHPRA was able to bring regulations, clarity, and structure to the sector.

Herschel Maasdorp, CEO - CannAfrica

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:


4 June 2020 12:14 PM
by
Tags:
cannabis
cbd oil
CBD products
rescheduling

Recommended

More from Local

robjpg

[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host

4 June 2020 5:42 PM

Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis

4 June 2020 4:46 PM

Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?

4 June 2020 3:08 PM

Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diabetes-doctorjpg

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

4 June 2020 2:05 PM

In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Health Dept to implement revised Covid-19 testing strategy, says new DG

4 June 2020 2:02 PM

The Health Department's newly appointed director-general says the national testing strategy will soon be updated amid test shortages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200505-england-hospitaljpg

Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse

4 June 2020 12:54 PM

What's it really like working as a frontline healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic? Lester Kiewit finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do

4 June 2020 11:29 AM

For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'

4 June 2020 10:44 AM

Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

4 June 2020 8:38 AM

"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

entrepreneur-businessman-business-owner-ceo-manager-work-Covid-19-mask-123rf

WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules

3 June 2020 6:02 PM

The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Mould mildew damp moisture dampness condensation 123rf 123rflifestyle

[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money

4 June 2020 3:17 PM

Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesetja1

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

4 June 2020 1:55 PM

We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair

4 June 2020 1:18 PM

FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-on-cell-phone-pexels-freejpeg

'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers

3 June 2020 4:47 PM

As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

3 June 2020 12:31 PM

Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

3 June 2020 9:06 AM

The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

greenmarket-square-in-cape-town-1876jpg

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years

2 June 2020 11:30 AM

The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-fugard-theatre-cape-town

Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform

2 June 2020 11:15 AM

The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask school student learner covid-19 coronavirus reopening reopen

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

1 June 2020 2:12 PM

It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

Ceppwawu placed under administration

4 June 2020 5:08 PM

Mkhwebane takes exception to police statement on her investigating process

4 June 2020 4:57 PM

ANC-led alliance launches COVID-19 framework document to guide SA

4 June 2020 4:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA