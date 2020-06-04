Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:50
Lavender in Lavender Hill repurposes for Covid-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marcelle du Plessis
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - GoodLuck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise... 4 June 2020 11:29 AM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Local
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do

4 June 2020 11:29 AM
by
Tags:
Hand sanitiser
dermatologist
Coronavirus
dry skin

For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...

Within hours of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in South Africa, stocks of hand sanitizer began flying off the shelves.

Experts tell us good hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to reduce the transmission of coronavirus and being offered a squirt of sanitizer when entering a store or place of business has now become commonplace.

Indeed predicted that the global hand sanitizer market will be worth a whopping USD 1.96 Billion by 2026 largely as a result of increased awareness of hygiene practices.

But the frequent use of hand sanitizer can lead to and exacerbate dry skin issues. So how can we keep our hands clean while also avoiding red, itchy, and flaking hands?

Dermatologist Dr Dagmar Whitaker shared his tips with CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit:

Touching surfaces and then touching yourself is probably the most common mode of infection for the virus.

Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions

The area between the fingers is usually first affected, and then it would move over to the knuckles.

Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions

If you constantly use a detergent and strip it, you come to a point where the skin cannot replace what you are removing.

Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions

You have to replace the lipids or the fats you are removing (by using sanitizer)...

Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions

Every time that you wash your hands or you use a sanitizer you must put cream on. That's the only way to prevent the damage of the barrier function.

Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions

Click below for more tips on avoiding dry skin:


4 June 2020 11:29 AM
by
Tags:
Hand sanitiser
dermatologist
Coronavirus
dry skin

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'

4 June 2020 10:44 AM

Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

4 June 2020 8:38 AM

"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads

4 June 2020 7:24 AM

Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections

3 June 2020 2:40 PM

The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

charlotte-helenjpg

'Covid-19 ate my book!' - launching a book during a global pandemic

3 June 2020 2:36 PM

Author Dr Helen Moffett chats to Pippa Hudson about her novel Charlotte and the trials of launching a book during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180308 gavel-2-genericjpg

'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution'

3 June 2020 1:47 PM

Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

office-workplace-staff-colleagues-employees-job-businessjpg

Is your workplace Covid-19 compliant, and what rights do you have if it isn't?

3 June 2020 1:07 PM

The Labour Department has said it's concerned only 55% of businesses are complying with Covid-19 health and safety regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression

3 June 2020 12:31 PM

Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression.jpg

Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts

3 June 2020 11:48 AM

Author, publisher and recovering addict Melinda Ferguson on why she's taking government to court over the tobacco ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

Business Local Politics

[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads

Business

EWN Highlights

Child Protection Week: Public urged to stop cycle of abuse & exploitation

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

EWN says goodbye to comments section

4 June 2020 10:08 AM

Acsa needs over R11 billion to survive – Mbalula

4 June 2020 8:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA