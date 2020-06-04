Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do
Within hours of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in South Africa, stocks of hand sanitizer began flying off the shelves.
Experts tell us good hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways to reduce the transmission of coronavirus and being offered a squirt of sanitizer when entering a store or place of business has now become commonplace.
Indeed predicted that the global hand sanitizer market will be worth a whopping USD 1.96 Billion by 2026 largely as a result of increased awareness of hygiene practices.
But the frequent use of hand sanitizer can lead to and exacerbate dry skin issues. So how can we keep our hands clean while also avoiding red, itchy, and flaking hands?
Dermatologist Dr Dagmar Whitaker shared his tips with CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit:
Touching surfaces and then touching yourself is probably the most common mode of infection for the virus.Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions
The area between the fingers is usually first affected, and then it would move over to the knuckles.Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions
If you constantly use a detergent and strip it, you come to a point where the skin cannot replace what you are removing.Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions
You have to replace the lipids or the fats you are removing (by using sanitizer)...Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions
Every time that you wash your hands or you use a sanitizer you must put cream on. That's the only way to prevent the damage of the barrier function.Dr. Dagmar Whitaker, Founder - Germ Free Solutions
Click below for more tips on avoiding dry skin:
