Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:05
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamil F Khan - author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book)
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
No Items to show
Latest Local
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work? Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant. 4 June 2020 3:08 PM
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension. 4 June 2020 2:05 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world's best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world's best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair

4 June 2020 1:18 PM
by
Tags:
FlySafair
Air travel
airlines
COVID-19
lockdownsouthafrica

FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19.

CMO and executive head at FlySafair, Kirby Gordon talks to Kieno Kammies about how they have weathered the Covid-19 lockdown storm.

He says so far they have been able to stave off retrenchments and is excited that from Monday business travellers can fly again.

There are route limitations which will see flights only between Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

In the low-cost game, we are a highly commoditised product....we are price takers in the market so the prices we achieve are completely a factor of supply and demand in the market.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

The reality for quite a while will be an oversupply and a weak demand, he says.

So from a South African consumer perspective, it should be good for a while and see fairily reasonable fairs for quite a while until we get back to where we were in terms of supply.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

Bookings have been open for just two-and-a-half days so far which is not a long time given the usual short local booking curve, he says,

But it looks good. We are selling tickets, and there are a lot of questions.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

An empty middle seat or not? Many people say they do not want to sit next to another passenger on a flight due to Covid-19 but Gordon says research shows this is not a valid concern and will not stop the spread of the virus.

A lot of research has been done to say that social distancing on an aircraft by maintaining an empty seat, or a 'neutralised' seat is the term they like to use, actually doesn't make a significant difference in combatting the spread of Covid-19.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

As long as other measures are in place, such as proper sanitation, face masks together with the sophisticated air filtration system on aircraft, you are not increasing risk by sitting next to another person, he explains.

There is no cap in the legislation for how many people can board an aircraft.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

He says the only limitation is a requirement to keep the back row open in case anyone falls ill during a flight.

But we recognise that there are consumers out there that are going to want that bit of space so we want to try and address that consumer wish or request.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

In normal circumstances, if a passenger wanted that space they would have to book two tickets or a business class ticket, he says.

Gordon says before Covid-19 hit, FlySafair had already been developing a product as an alternative to business class on their low-cost carrier.

It is a facility where you can book out the extra seat next to you. It comes at a fee because we have to recoup the cost of the seat that we forgo, a fee of R750. It could be for your own space and privacy or in these circumstances you could want it for distance.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

R750 to keep the gap...

It's R12.50 a cm, it's a bargain! It's a flat fee that will be applied regardless of anything else.

Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair

If you compare that to a business class ticket it is pretty cheap at the price, he says.

Gordon says the carrier is implementing many more safety measures over and above the prescribed regulations to ensure absolute safety.

R20 levy?

Electrostatic spray treatments, foggers in between fights, antiviral sanitiser wipedown materials, hand sanitiser and mask as you board are some of the measures which are an added cost. FlySafair has, therefore, levied an R20 fee at the end of a flight.

Listen to the interview below:

