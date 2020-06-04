For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair
CMO and executive head at FlySafair, Kirby Gordon talks to Kieno Kammies about how they have weathered the Covid-19 lockdown storm.
He says so far they have been able to stave off retrenchments and is excited that from Monday business travellers can fly again.
There are route limitations which will see flights only between Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.
In the low-cost game, we are a highly commoditised product....we are price takers in the market so the prices we achieve are completely a factor of supply and demand in the market.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
The reality for quite a while will be an oversupply and a weak demand, he says.
So from a South African consumer perspective, it should be good for a while and see fairily reasonable fairs for quite a while until we get back to where we were in terms of supply.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
Bookings have been open for just two-and-a-half days so far which is not a long time given the usual short local booking curve, he says,
But it looks good. We are selling tickets, and there are a lot of questions.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
An empty middle seat or not? Many people say they do not want to sit next to another passenger on a flight due to Covid-19 but Gordon says research shows this is not a valid concern and will not stop the spread of the virus.
A lot of research has been done to say that social distancing on an aircraft by maintaining an empty seat, or a 'neutralised' seat is the term they like to use, actually doesn't make a significant difference in combatting the spread of Covid-19.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
As long as other measures are in place, such as proper sanitation, face masks together with the sophisticated air filtration system on aircraft, you are not increasing risk by sitting next to another person, he explains.
There is no cap in the legislation for how many people can board an aircraft.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
He says the only limitation is a requirement to keep the back row open in case anyone falls ill during a flight.
But we recognise that there are consumers out there that are going to want that bit of space so we want to try and address that consumer wish or request.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
In normal circumstances, if a passenger wanted that space they would have to book two tickets or a business class ticket, he says.
Gordon says before Covid-19 hit, FlySafair had already been developing a product as an alternative to business class on their low-cost carrier.
It is a facility where you can book out the extra seat next to you. It comes at a fee because we have to recoup the cost of the seat that we forgo, a fee of R750. It could be for your own space and privacy or in these circumstances you could want it for distance.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
R750 to keep the gap...
It's R12.50 a cm, it's a bargain! It's a flat fee that will be applied regardless of anything else.Kirby Gordon, CMO - FlySafair
If you compare that to a business class ticket it is pretty cheap at the price, he says.
Gordon says the carrier is implementing many more safety measures over and above the prescribed regulations to ensure absolute safety.
R20 levy?
Electrostatic spray treatments, foggers in between fights, antiviral sanitiser wipedown materials, hand sanitiser and mask as you board are some of the measures which are an added cost. FlySafair has, therefore, levied an R20 fee at the end of a flight.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Business
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money
Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.Read More
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.Read More
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock
Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads
Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher.Read More
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.Read More
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field
Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.Read More
How long before everyone has access to financial services
Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.Read More
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal.Read More
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules
The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money
Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.Read More
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.Read More
Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector
South Africa amended its drug laws to categorise some CBD products as “Schedule 0” off-shelf medicines in late May.Read More
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock
Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers
As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudsters.Read More
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression
Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations
The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit.Read More
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years
The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.Read More
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform
The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in theatre.Read More
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.Read More