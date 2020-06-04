Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse





Healthcare professionals working at the coalface of the coronavirus pandemic are being forced to pay for 'negative' tests.

That's according to registered nurse Dalreece Rankin-Andreas who joined CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit to talk about the challenges facing health workers during the crisis.

She says it's a difficult time for everyone in the sector:

It is a worry. Am I doing enough to protect myself, am I doing enough to protect my family? Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse

She says different levels of PPE are available depending on whether a patient has been confirmed Covid-positive or not, but adds even the wearing of protective equipment does not 100% guarantee their safety.

I've heard of healthcare workers who've tested positive who've taken all the measures needed in terms of wearing the equipment and have fallen ill after having worked with patients who are positive. Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse

I'm not sure about the public sector, but in the private sector if you are feeling ill you are urged to take the test, but if you are negative you have to pay for it yourself. Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse

Rankin-Andreas works in the maternity ward, she says the unit is experiencing its own challenges:

Even in the maternity unit...ladies who are booked for caesareans...we are seeing positive cases. Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse

In some hospitals, the midwives are having to leave their units to work in the Covid unit. Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse

