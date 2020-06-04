Health Dept to implement revised Covid-19 testing strategy, says new DG
The new director-general (DG), Dr. Sandile Buthelezi, has hit the ground running as he enters into the country's Covid-19 storm.
Buthelezi says Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize will be making an announcement about a revised, targeted Covid-19 testing plan in the next few days.
This comes after the Western Cape tightened its testing criteria in the Cape metro, to people over 55 and people with comorbidities.
I think in the next coming days we should be coming up with a revised testing strategy [at a national level].Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health
There are other methodologies that we are looking at to try and address the matter [test shoratges].Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health
The DG adds that health authorities will be urgently addressing the rise in Covid-19 infections on the Eastern Cape.
The Health Ministry has noted with concern that the Eastern Cape's infections are following a similar pattern as in the Western Cape.
He says the plan is to contain cluster outbreaks in the Eastern Cape through contact-tracing, as well as self-quarantine and government-driven quarantine.
For us, the most important thing is how do we ensure that we don't face a similar problem in the Eastern Cape like what we are seeing in the Western Cape.Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health
The two provinces [Western Cape and Eastern Cape] are adjacent in terms of the movement of people.Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health
We've diverted some testing resources to see if we can increase the capacity of testing in those provinces.Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health
Listen to the new DG on The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela:
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host
Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.Read More
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis
Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti.Read More
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?
Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.Read More
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study
In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension.Read More
Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse
What's it really like working as a frontline healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic? Lester Kiewit finds out...Read More
Rescheduling of CBD products brings structure to SA's growing cannabinoid sector
South Africa amended its drug laws to categorise some CBD products as “Schedule 0” off-shelf medicines in late May.Read More
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do
For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...Read More
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'
Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules
The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures.Read More