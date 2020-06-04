Health Dept to implement revised Covid-19 testing strategy, says new DG





The new director-general (DG), Dr. Sandile Buthelezi, has hit the ground running as he enters into the country's Covid-19 storm.

Buthelezi says Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize will be making an announcement about a revised, targeted Covid-19 testing plan in the next few days.

This comes after the Western Cape tightened its testing criteria in the Cape metro, to people over 55 and people with comorbidities.

I think in the next coming days we should be coming up with a revised testing strategy [at a national level]. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health

There are other methodologies that we are looking at to try and address the matter [test shoratges]. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health

The DG adds that health authorities will be urgently addressing the rise in Covid-19 infections on the Eastern Cape.

The Health Ministry has noted with concern that the Eastern Cape's infections are following a similar pattern as in the Western Cape.

He says the plan is to contain cluster outbreaks in the Eastern Cape through contact-tracing, as well as self-quarantine and government-driven quarantine.

For us, the most important thing is how do we ensure that we don't face a similar problem in the Eastern Cape like what we are seeing in the Western Cape. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health

The two provinces [Western Cape and Eastern Cape] are adjacent in terms of the movement of people. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health

We've diverted some testing resources to see if we can increase the capacity of testing in those provinces. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - National Department of Health

