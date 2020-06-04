One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study
Those living with diabetes are being urged to take extra care during the current coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday a study published in the journal Diabetologia found that one in 10 coronavirus patients with diabetes died within the first seven days of hospitalisation.
And earlier this week the Western Cape Health Department confirmed that the majority of Covid-19 fatalities in the province were those who had a comorbidity - either diabetes, HIV or hypertension.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, Dr Victoria Pinkney-Atkinson of PHANGO (Patient Health Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations) says it's important to realise people with diabetes are not at increased risk of _contracting _the virus:
They are at increased risk of...getting complications and dying.Dr Victoria Pinkney-Atkinson, PHANGO (Patient Health Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations)
She says one of the problems facing diabetes patients is the lack of a functional system that allows patients to get their medicines from a distance.
People [with diabetes] are calling us and saying 'I'm too scared to go to the clinic because I'm at risk'.Dr Victoria Pinkney-Atkinson, Chair, PHANGO (Patient Health Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations)
The Western Cape Health Department offered the following tips to manage comorbidities to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection
- Avoid gatherings (crowded places), stay at home
- Continue with your treatment
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle and eating habits, exercise regularly
- Reduce personal exposure to tobacco smoke
- Control your blood pressure
- Wear a cloth mask and always follow the golden rules of good hygiene (a mask alone is not enough).
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host
Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.Read More
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis
Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti.Read More
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?
Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.Read More
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.Read More
Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse
What's it really like working as a frontline healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic? Lester Kiewit finds out...Read More
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do
For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...Read More
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'
Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.Read More
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock
Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads
Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher.Read More