One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study





Those living with diabetes are being urged to take extra care during the current coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday a study published in the journal Diabetologia found that one in 10 coronavirus patients with diabetes died within the first seven days of hospitalisation.

And earlier this week the Western Cape Health Department confirmed that the majority of Covid-19 fatalities in the province were those who had a comorbidity - either diabetes, HIV or hypertension.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, Dr Victoria Pinkney-Atkinson of PHANGO (Patient Health Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations) says it's important to realise people with diabetes are not at increased risk of _contracting _the virus:

They are at increased risk of...getting complications and dying. Dr Victoria Pinkney-Atkinson, PHANGO (Patient Health Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations)

She says one of the problems facing diabetes patients is the lack of a functional system that allows patients to get their medicines from a distance.

People [with diabetes] are calling us and saying 'I'm too scared to go to the clinic because I'm at risk'. Dr Victoria Pinkney-Atkinson, Chair, PHANGO (Patient Health Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations)

The Western Cape Health Department offered the following tips to manage comorbidities to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection