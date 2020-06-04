Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid





Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu announced Cabinet's decision during a press briefing on Thursday.

“We are of the view that another court might come to a difference", Mthembu told journalists.

"From where we are sitting, our decision making was spot on," he continued.

On Tuesday, the high court ruled that the regulations under levels 3 and 4 of the national lockdown had encroached on the rights protected by the Constitution.

The government was given 14 days to review, amend, and republish the lockdown regulations.

Mthembu says that government will appeal the North Gauteng High Court ruling and will approach the court on an urgent basis.

The appeal will be led by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

While the government appeals the ruling, Mthembu has reiterated that all regulations remain in place.