Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?
With millions of South Africans returning to work this week health and safety considerations in the workplace are paramount in order to stem the spread of Covid-19, but according to the labour department only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.
So what if your employer isn't complying with the government regulations?
What are your rights as an employee, and can you simply refuse to go to work?
Aubrey Masango spoke to attorney Mpho Mamatela to find out:
Click below to listen to the full interview:
The only circumstance under which an employee can justifiably refuse to go to the workplace is if his or her employer has not complied with the regulations.Mpho Mamatela, Attorney/director - Mamatela Inc Attorneys
If they arrive at work and they can see no measures have been put in place by the employer to mitigate against them contracting the virus, then in those circumstances an employee would be reasonably justified to refuse to go to work.Mpho Mamatela, Attorney/director - Mamatela Inc Attorneys
