[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money
Pippa Hudson asked Angelo d’Ambrosio (IPMT remedial building consultants) to answer a listener’s home improvement query:
Question:
I live in an apartment with two cats.
It’s a new complex that was only built around 18 months ago.
In winter, I really struggle with condensation mould – the other residents have the same problem.
We live on the third floor; we’re unable to leave windows open because of the cats.
Is there anything cost-effective that we can do to prevent mould and condensation?
I’ve considered buying a dehumidifier, but they’re noisy and cost about R4500.
Answer:
Ventilation is the easiest and most cost-effective solution, says d’Ambrosio.
Forced extraction by way of an extractor fan will set you back about R300 plus installation costs.
New buildings take between nine and 18 months to dry out properly…Angelo d’Ambrosio, remedial building consultant - IPMT
Take Jik, dilute it slightly, and brush it onto the mould. Then recoat with an anti-fungal paint…Angelo d’Ambrosio, remedial building consultant - IPMT
For a detailed answer to the question, listen to the interview in the audio below [from 0:47 to 5:09].
