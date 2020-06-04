Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:05
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamil F Khan - author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book)
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police

4 June 2020 3:58 PM
by
Tags:
Police Minister
Parliament Portfolio Committee on Police
Ipid Act
law
Minister of Police
Ipid head

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law.

The Ipid Act gives powers to Parliament to suspend or remove the head of Ipid.

Criminology expert Dr Simon Howell says the Act takes the power away from the Police Minister and places it in the hands of Parliament's power portfolio committee on policing.

Howell says the portfolio committee's independence and political interests are still up for debate.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court declared parts of the Ipid Act invalid and unconstitutional because they gave the Minister of Police absolute powers to suspend or remove the head of Ipid without a parliamentary process.

[The Act] takes direct power and absolute power away from the police minister... one individual.

Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

They [portfolio committees] are ultimately political vehicles so their independence may change over time, there's always a risk.

Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Ideally, Ipid would be completely independent of all of this and operate, to some extent, much like the Public Protector would.

Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Listen to the brief discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


