New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police





The Ipid Act gives powers to Parliament to suspend or remove the head of Ipid.

Criminology expert Dr Simon Howell says the Act takes the power away from the Police Minister and places it in the hands of Parliament's power portfolio committee on policing.

Howell says the portfolio committee's independence and political interests are still up for debate.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court declared parts of the Ipid Act invalid and unconstitutional because they gave the Minister of Police absolute powers to suspend or remove the head of Ipid without a parliamentary process.

[The Act] takes direct power and absolute power away from the police minister... one individual. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

They [portfolio committees] are ultimately political vehicles so their independence may change over time, there's always a risk. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Ideally, Ipid would be completely independent of all of this and operate, to some extent, much like the Public Protector would. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Listen to the brief discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: