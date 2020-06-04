Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
UPDATE: Members of the public are free to transport booze at any time You can't get arrested for transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, an attorney has confirmed with SAPS. 4 June 2020 5:28 PM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world's best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host

4 June 2020 5:42 PM
by
Tags:
947
KFM
Covid 19
Rob Vember

Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.

South African radio presenter Rob Vember says question marks remain over the death of his father who passed away last Friday.

Vember, a former KFM DJ currently living in the United States, was repatriated back to South Africa at the start of the week and broke the news to his Twitter followers on Wednesday.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham he says the family is still trying to piece together what happened after his father was admitted to hospital two weeks ago for surgery to fix a trapped nerve.

He was what would be deemed the perfect victim for Covid - he was 71-years-old, he had comorbidities, diabetic, hypertensive, he was overweight...

Rob Vember, Radio presenter

Vember says his father was given a Covid-19 test on admission to hospital and later began to show symptoms of the virus.

Shortness of breath, fatigue, cough - all the alarm bells started going off...

Rob Vember, Radio presenter

However, doctors told Vember's family his father had bronchitis and a second Covid test came back negative.

Throughout all of this he was in a general ward, not in ICU in any stage...eventually he was moved into high care.

Rob Vember, Radio presenter

At 6pm last Friday evening we were told everything was fine, he was doing ok, he was stable, at 6:15pm he supposedly had a heart attack and by 7pm he was pronounced dead.

Rob Vember, Radio presenter

He was in a non-Covid ward and treated as a non-Covid patient.

Rob Vember, Radio presenter

In a phone call from doctors on Saturday the family were told post-mortem blood work revealed Vember's father had in fact been Covid-positive.

So we're really unclear at this point. Did someone mess up and Covid is a convenient excuse?

Rob Vember, Radio presenter

Vember says the family is trying to 'connect the dots' and while they want to avoid conspiracy theories, he says something doesn't add up.

In particular, speaking to the undertaker in charge of his father's remains:

He has two bodies he knows one died in a motorcycle accident and the other of an epileptic fit yet both their death certificates say Covid-19.

Rob Vember, Radio presenter

Listen to the full interview below:


premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats

4 June 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable.

Cyril Ramaphosa

How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis

4 June 2020 4:46 PM

Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti.

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?

4 June 2020 3:08 PM

Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.

diabetes-doctorjpg

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

4 June 2020 2:05 PM

In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension.

Lesetja1

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

4 June 2020 1:55 PM

We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.

200505-england-hospitaljpg

Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse

4 June 2020 12:54 PM

What's it really like working as a frontline healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic? Lester Kiewit finds out...

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do

4 June 2020 11:29 AM

For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'

4 June 2020 10:44 AM

Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

4 June 2020 8:38 AM

"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

