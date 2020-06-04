[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host
South African radio presenter Rob Vember says question marks remain over the death of his father who passed away last Friday.
Vember, a former KFM DJ currently living in the United States, was repatriated back to South Africa at the start of the week and broke the news to his Twitter followers on Wednesday.
Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham he says the family is still trying to piece together what happened after his father was admitted to hospital two weeks ago for surgery to fix a trapped nerve.
He was what would be deemed the perfect victim for Covid - he was 71-years-old, he had comorbidities, diabetic, hypertensive, he was overweight...Rob Vember, Radio presenter
Vember says his father was given a Covid-19 test on admission to hospital and later began to show symptoms of the virus.
Shortness of breath, fatigue, cough - all the alarm bells started going off...Rob Vember, Radio presenter
However, doctors told Vember's family his father had bronchitis and a second Covid test came back negative.
Throughout all of this he was in a general ward, not in ICU in any stage...eventually he was moved into high care.Rob Vember, Radio presenter
At 6pm last Friday evening we were told everything was fine, he was doing ok, he was stable, at 6:15pm he supposedly had a heart attack and by 7pm he was pronounced dead.Rob Vember, Radio presenter
He was in a non-Covid ward and treated as a non-Covid patient.Rob Vember, Radio presenter
In a phone call from doctors on Saturday the family were told post-mortem blood work revealed Vember's father had in fact been Covid-positive.
So we're really unclear at this point. Did someone mess up and Covid is a convenient excuse?Rob Vember, Radio presenter
Vember says the family is trying to 'connect the dots' and while they want to avoid conspiracy theories, he says something doesn't add up.
In particular, speaking to the undertaker in charge of his father's remains:
He has two bodies he knows one died in a motorcycle accident and the other of an epileptic fit yet both their death certificates say Covid-19.Rob Vember, Radio presenter
My dad is dead.— Rob Vember (@Rob_Vember) June 3, 2020
I will not get to see his body.
I don’t know that I’ll make it home in time for his funeral.
I don’t know that I’ll be there in time to comfort my mother and brother.
Wear a mask. Stay home, or distance yourself responsibly. This is not a game we get to reset. pic.twitter.com/bfSFq8qvzk
Listen to the full interview below:
