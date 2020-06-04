Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:05
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamil F Khan - author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book)
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work? Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant. 4 June 2020 3:08 PM
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension. 4 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world's best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher. 4 June 2020 7:24 AM
View all Business
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d'Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world's best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I'll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis

4 June 2020 4:46 PM
by
The Daily Maverick
transparency
Koketso Moeti
Covid 19

Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti.

The government's lack of transparency has been a consistent characteristic of its response to the coronavirus outbreak says activist and writer Koketso Moeti in her latest piece for The Daily Maverick.

The byproduct, says Moeti, has been an increasing lack of public trust and, in turn, an impact on adherence to measures such as the national lockdown.

Transparency generates public trust because it allows for critical debate on the credibility of the decisions being made.

Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

When we are asking people to make such a huge sacrifice.it's important that people are clear why - what is informing the decision to do that?

Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

It is reducing us to subjects rather than agents who can inform the decision-making process.

Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

Government has had to turn to coercion and the use of brute force by the SANDF, by the police to enforce the decisions it has made.

Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

Listen to the full conversation below:


The Daily Maverick
transparency
Koketso Moeti
Covid 19

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

robjpg

[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host

4 June 2020 5:42 PM

Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.

Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?

4 June 2020 3:08 PM

Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.

Read More arrow_forward

diabetes-doctorjpg

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

4 June 2020 2:05 PM

In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension.

Read More arrow_forward

Lesetja1

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

4 June 2020 1:55 PM

We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.

Read More arrow_forward

200505-england-hospitaljpg

Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse

4 June 2020 12:54 PM

What's it really like working as a frontline healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic? Lester Kiewit finds out...

Read More arrow_forward

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do

4 June 2020 11:29 AM

For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...

Read More arrow_forward

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'

4 June 2020 10:44 AM

Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.

Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

4 June 2020 8:38 AM

"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.

Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads

4 June 2020 7:24 AM

Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher.

Read More arrow_forward

Ceppwawu placed under administration

4 June 2020 5:08 PM

Mkhwebane takes exception to police statement on her investigating process

4 June 2020 4:57 PM

ANC-led alliance launches COVID-19 framework document to guide SA

4 June 2020 4:08 PM

