How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis
The government's lack of transparency has been a consistent characteristic of its response to the coronavirus outbreak says activist and writer Koketso Moeti in her latest piece for The Daily Maverick.
The byproduct, says Moeti, has been an increasing lack of public trust and, in turn, an impact on adherence to measures such as the national lockdown.
Transparency generates public trust because it allows for critical debate on the credibility of the decisions being made.Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi
When we are asking people to make such a huge sacrifice.it's important that people are clear why - what is informing the decision to do that?Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi
It is reducing us to subjects rather than agents who can inform the decision-making process.Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi
Government has had to turn to coercion and the use of brute force by the SANDF, by the police to enforce the decisions it has made.Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host
Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.Read More
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?
Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.Read More
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study
In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension.Read More
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.Read More
Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse
What's it really like working as a frontline healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic? Lester Kiewit finds out...Read More
Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do
For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...Read More
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'
Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.Read More
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock
Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads
Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher.Read More