How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis





The government's lack of transparency has been a consistent characteristic of its response to the coronavirus outbreak says activist and writer Koketso Moeti in her latest piece for The Daily Maverick.

The byproduct, says Moeti, has been an increasing lack of public trust and, in turn, an impact on adherence to measures such as the national lockdown.

Transparency generates public trust because it allows for critical debate on the credibility of the decisions being made. Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

When we are asking people to make such a huge sacrifice.it's important that people are clear why - what is informing the decision to do that? Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

It is reducing us to subjects rather than agents who can inform the decision-making process. Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

Government has had to turn to coercion and the use of brute force by the SANDF, by the police to enforce the decisions it has made. Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

Listen to the full conversation below: