Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
UPDATE: Members of the public are free to transport booze at any time You can't get arrested for transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, an attorney has confirmed with SAPS. 4 June 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship

4 June 2020 6:46 PM
by
Tags:
PSL
Soccer
ABSA cancels soccer sponsorship

Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the end of its relationship with main sponsor Absa.

The announcement brings to an end a 16-year relationship that will be a major loss to South African football.

Before Covid-19 we were already facing a recession...so it's something that we've carefully considered over a period of time and entered into discussions with PSL for not extending - so it predates Covid-19 but I think the event itself has made things even more difficult.

Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA

The one thing I can tell you about football is its incredible reach into all income groups...all banking segments. We've done studies where we've compared it on a segment by segment basis in terms of volume and income right through every major sponsorship and football comes out tops...

Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA

So if anybody can stay in football on a significant scale like this I think we would if we could - and one day Covid-19 will be over and there will be some kind of normality.

Football is something we remain interested in and we continue to explore with the PSL what else we can do that is more within our range of affordability.

Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate sponsorship - ABSA

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship



