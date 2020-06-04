The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the end of its relationship with main sponsor Absa.
The announcement brings to an end a 16-year relationship that will be a major loss to South African football.
Before Covid-19 we were already facing a recession...so it's something that we've carefully considered over a period of time and entered into discussions with PSL for not extending - so it predates Covid-19 but I think the event itself has made things even more difficult.Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA
The one thing I can tell you about football is its incredible reach into all income groups...all banking segments. We've done studies where we've compared it on a segment by segment basis in terms of volume and income right through every major sponsorship and football comes out tops...Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate relations - ABSA
So if anybody can stay in football on a significant scale like this I think we would if we could - and one day Covid-19 will be over and there will be some kind of normality.
Football is something we remain interested in and we continue to explore with the PSL what else we can do that is more within our range of affordability.Songezo Zibi, marketing and corporate sponsorship - ABSA
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship
More from Business
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.Read More
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19
Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.Read More
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?
Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?Read More
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money
Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.Read More
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'
We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.Read More
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair
FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock
Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.Read More
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall
"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.Read More
[WARNING] Internet scammers lure desperate job seekers to fake job ads
Scammers make money from clicks generated by these websites says Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab researcher.Read More
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.Read More