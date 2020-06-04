Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats





This week, provincial health authorities changed the testing criteria in the Cape metro, to people over 55 and people with comorbidities.

Premier Winde says the new testing strategy will not affect the reporting on Covid-19 deaths and hospital admissions.

We're measuring what's coming through the system. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The numbers that I can put my head on the block [for] are the hospital, ICU numbers, and the death numbers. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We're right at the limit of our own [ICU] beds... We'll start to use private-sector beds. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

As of Thursday, the Western Cape has recorded 26,386 total confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 14,917 recoveries.

A total of 643 people have died due to Covid-19 in the province, according to the Covid-19 dashboard.

