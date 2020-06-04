Streaming issues? Report here
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats

4 June 2020 6:28 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Covid-19 testing
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths
Covid-19 stats

Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable.

This week, provincial health authorities changed the testing criteria in the Cape metro, to people over 55 and people with comorbidities.

RELATED: No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Premier Winde says the new testing strategy will not affect the reporting on Covid-19 deaths and hospital admissions.

We're measuring what's coming through the system.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The numbers that I can put my head on the block [for] are the hospital, ICU numbers, and the death numbers.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We're right at the limit of our own [ICU] beds... We'll start to use private-sector beds.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

As of Thursday, the Western Cape has recorded 26,386 total confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 14,917 recoveries.

A total of 643 people have died due to Covid-19 in the province, according to the Covid-19 dashboard.

Listen to the Premier on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

robjpg

[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host

4 June 2020 5:42 PM

Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis

4 June 2020 4:46 PM

Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work?

4 June 2020 3:08 PM

Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diabetes-doctorjpg

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

4 June 2020 2:05 PM

In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesetja1

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

4 June 2020 1:55 PM

We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200505-england-hospitaljpg

Health workers forced to pay for 'negative' Covid-19 tests says nurse

4 June 2020 12:54 PM

What's it really like working as a frontline healthcare worker during the coronavirus pandemic? Lester Kiewit finds out...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dry skin from hand sanitizer? Here's what you can do

4 June 2020 11:29 AM

For many people, dry skin is an irritating byproduct of using alcohol-based hand sanitzers. Here's what the experts advise...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140221TygerbergHospital.jpg

'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety'

4 June 2020 10:44 AM

Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

4 June 2020 10:25 AM

Car rental firms may soon start flooding the second-hand car market at a time when demand is non-existent, says Lance Branquinho.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181220-beit-bridge-edjpg

Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall

4 June 2020 8:38 AM

"We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

