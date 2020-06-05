'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity'





With the colder weather setting in, you are more likely to have some uninvited furry visitors seeking refuge in your homes. Sebastian Seelig is the MD of Pest Free SA, and chats to Refilwe Moloto about different ways to deal with rodent infestations.

Seeling says it is normal for mice to move in to warm spaces as winter arrives.

But I definitely think our lockdown has definitely influenced a paradigm shift of movement of rodents in general - I wouldn't just say specifically mice, I think it's rats as well. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

Residentially we have seen a huge increase in rodent activity. That can be a consequence of more people being at home, there are more scraps at home, as people are at home for longer hours. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

And with restaurants and eateries closed, rodents' usual food supply is curtailed.

Your commercial areas are quieter so they are on the ramage looking for food. So they will follow where the people are. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

He says this information is gathered from the increase in callouts in both suburban and commercial areas.

Commercial businesses calling us in saying the rats have come out of the storm drains and are running amok inside offices eating everything from wires, cables to telephones. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

Pest free SA has a broad reach and so is able to pick up these unusual spikes in activity.

He urges people not to leave food sources open.

Rodents seek out three things he notes: Food, water, and harbourage.

Harbourage is things like your roof, ceiling, back of your fridge motor, the bottom of your cupboards - anywhere where it is nice and quiet and warm. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

Fix points of entry such as holes in walls.

We find a lot of points of access underneath kitchen sinks in houses - the waste outlet pipe that goes out to the drain. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

He describes the system Pest Free SA uses to catch and kill rodents quickly.

The unit can hold up to 80 rodents in a month.

We try not to use rodenticides. the way of the future is anti rodenticides. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

There are catch and release systems which he says can be very effective if used correctly.

The first prize is to prevent them from entering premises. Sebastian Seelig, Managing director - Pest Free SA

