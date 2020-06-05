Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth
Local teenagers from Langa are using second-hand bicycles to pick up or drop off groceries and takeaways in the area for just R9.
Colin Mkosi, the co-founder of Cloudy Deliveries, says the start-up was created in February but has taken off during the lockdown.
The bicycles used by the riders were donated by the founder of Ikhaya le Langa, a non-profit organisation aimed at boosting township enterprise.
Mkosi says he works with nine boys between 16 and 19-years-old, who bring deliveries to their community on the bikes.
He also works with two younger, 12-year-old boys who help with bike maintenance and servicing.
The 22-year-old entrepreneur says each rider makes between five and six deliveries each day.
He says Langa reisdents have embaraced their business, which he hopes to expand to other township communities, and even online.
Cloudy Deliveries is a delivery service that facilitates the exchange of goods and money between customers and vendors in our community, using bicycles.Colin Mkosi, Co-Founder - Cloudy Deliveries
People call us, we collect the money, buy the goods, and deliver them using our bicycles..Colin Mkosi, Co-Founder - Cloudy Deliveries
We've got support from the community who have helped us with masks and with the branding of our uniform.Colin Mkosi, Co-Founder - Cloudy Deliveries
The plan is to master what we are doing... and to have more bicycles moving around in the community, as well as to expand to other townships as well.Colin Mkosi, Co-Founder - Cloudy Deliveries
The idea came from my observation of where the world is going and how we'll be doing things in the near future.Colin Mkosi, Co-Founder - Cloudy Deliveries
Visit the Cloudy Deliveries Facebook page for more info and watch this space for more content on their website which is coming soon.
Listen to the inspiring initiative on Today with Kieno Kammies:
