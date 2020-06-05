Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday
South African struggle icon and the last remaining Rivonia trialist after the death of Denis Goldberg in April this year, is turning 95 on Saturday.
In the series History for the Future, Pippa Green talks to Andrew Mlangeni about the transition into the new democracy, the capture of Jacob Zuma and, his determination to fight corruption in government.
Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.
Listen to his remarkable story in six podcast episodes as part of the History for the Future series:
